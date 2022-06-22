NewsCricket
INDIA VS SRI LANKA

India women vs Sri Lanka women: Harmanpreet Kaur says last-minute arrangements being made to broadcast series

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur while speaking to a group of journalists in the press conference on Wednesday (June 22) said that BCCI is working towards broadcast of the series. Not to forget, All of India games, since making it to World Cup final in 2017, have got broadcast partially or fully. However, till date, there is no official broadcaster for coverage of India vs Sri Lanka series, where visitors will play 3 T20s and ODIs each. 

"I did hear about the broadcast for the series, but there's nothing official from the boards yet due to last-minute changes I think," said Harmanpreet to the reporters. India play the 1st T20 vs Sri Lanka on June 23. 

More to come..

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 04:47 PM IST

More to come...

