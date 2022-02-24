Breaking: IPL 2022 to begin on March 26, matches to be played in Mumbai and Pune

The 15th edition of Indian Premier League will kick off on March 26, says a report.

The decision to hold the IPL from the given date was taken at the IPL Governing Council meeting held on Thursday (February 24).

This year 10 teams will take part in the tournament. The two new teams added are Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

Crizbuzz reports that the tournament will be held in Maharashtra, at 3 stadiums in Mumbai and one stadium in Pune. 55 games are set to take place in Mumbai, Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil stadiums sharing the load. While Pune's MCA stadium will be holding matches as well.

The website also reports that the tournament will not be held behind closed doors and crowd will be allowed, permitting to government clearance.

The tournament will go on till May 29 and the venue for the playoffs is yet to be decided.