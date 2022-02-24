हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

Breaking: IPL 2022 to begin on March 26, matches to be played in Mumbai and Pune

The 15th edition of Indian Premier League will kick off on March 26, says a report. 

Breaking: IPL 2022 to begin on March 26, matches to be played in Mumbai and Pune
(Source: Twitter)

The 15th edition of Indian Premier League will kick off on March 26, says a report. 

The decision to hold the IPL from the given date was taken at the IPL Governing Council meeting held on Thursday (February 24). 

This year 10 teams will take part in the tournament. The two new teams added are Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. 

Crizbuzz reports that the tournament will be held in Maharashtra, at 3 stadiums in Mumbai and one stadium in Pune. 55 games are set to take place in Mumbai, Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil stadiums sharing the load. While Pune's MCA stadium will be holding matches as well. 

The website also reports that the tournament will not be held behind closed doors and crowd will be allowed, permitting to government clearance. 

The tournament will go on till May 29 and the venue for the playoffs is yet to be decided.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPLIndian Premier LeagueCricket
Next
Story

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma breaks Martin Guptill record to become all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is

Must Watch

PT4M58S

Russia Ukraine War: Imran Khan meets Russian President Putin