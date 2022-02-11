हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

Breaking: KL Rahul, Axar Patel ruled out of T20Is against West Indies

BCCI informed on February 11 (Friday) that KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies to be played in Kolkata from 16th February, 2022.


(Source: Twitter)



As per the press release issued by BCCI, Rahul has sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the 2nd ODI on 9th February 2022 while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury.  

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda have been named as replacements by All-India Senior Selection Committee.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

