New coach Rahul Dravid speaks for 1st time, says players’ ‘physical and mental’ well-being will be paramount

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has finally taken over as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Dravid’s first assignment will be a T20 followed by a Test series against New Zealand, with the T20s getting underway in Jaipur on Wednesday (November 17).

Dravid along with new T20 captain Rohit Sharma spoke to the media ahead of the first game against T20 World Cup 2021 runners-up New Zealand. “We are not looking at separate teams at the moment. We need to be in conversation with all the players in the time (COVID-19) we are living in. Players’ physical and mental well-being is of paramount importance at the moment. That’s why we might not be able to play every single ‘all-format’ player in every series,” Dravid said during a virtual media conference from Jaipur.

The former India batter takes charge from Ravi Shastri after India ended a disappointing T20 World Cup 2021, where they failed to make the semifinals. Rohit will also be leading the T20 squad for the first time as a full-time T20 captain with Virat Kohli stepping down from the role after the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli’s role as a batter will be same: Rohit Sharma

“Virat’s role as a batter will be the same when he returns back to the T20 side. He is an impact player and a match-winner for Team India. Every batter’s role changes though in different, depending on whether we are batting first or second. He is only going to add strength to the squad,” Rohit Sharma said about Kohli, who decided to miss the T20 series as well as first Test in Kanpur.

Coach Dravid has laid down a template for success for the India, grooming most of the young Indian cricketers at the Under-19 and India ‘A’ level. Asked about his vision for the senior Indian side, Dravid said, “There is going to be no let-up in preparations in the next couple of years. The focus is going to be 2022 T20 World Cup, the 50-over World Cup in 2023 and then the World Test Championships. We are looking to improve and keep getting better as a side.

“Everywhere you coach, you can’t do it in the same way. Everything I did at the Under-19 level, I can’t do it here as we. My mantra is – ‘Get the best out of players’,” Dravid said.

New Zealand have been exceptional in last couple of years: Dravid

India’s opponents New Zealand are coming into the series after their excellent run to the final in the T20 World Cup 2021. The Kiwis have defeated India in two big games across formats, in the World Test Championships final and the Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup.

“New Zealand are a very good side. Their performances over the last couple of years have been exceptional. They are one of the top teams and have beaten India a few times recently. Hopefully the next time we face-off in a major tournament, we can put one over them,” Dravid felt.

Skipper Kane Williamson has chosen to skip the T20 series and the Black Caps will be led by Tim Southee in his absence. “NZ is not dependent on one individual. We are focused on the entire team and they have 10 other brilliant individuals as well,” Rohit said.

