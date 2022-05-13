हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan women's team captain Maroof's infant daughter denied accreditation

Fatima was previously deliberating over her participation in the CWG, which will be held from July 25 to August 8 in Birmingham. 

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan women&#039;s team captain Maroof&#039;s infant daughter denied accreditation
Source/Twitter

Pakistan women cricket captain Bismah Maroof's infant daughter was denied accreditation for accessing the Commonwealth Games village here. 

Fatima was previously deliberating over her participation in the CWG, which will be held from July 25 to August 8 in Birmingham. But as per ESPNCricinfo, she will travel for the games, with her daughter and mother, who will take care of Fatima, staying at a hotel outside the village.

It has been learnt that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had asked the CWG Federation for two extra accommodations for Maroof's mother and daughter in the village. Federation responded by asking PCB to remove two personnel from their 22-member travelling contingent, including officials. To this, PCB stated that it was in no position to omit any players and officials from their touring party.

Maroof had recently travelled to New Zealand during the 2022 Women's World Cup with her daughter and mother. As per PCB's maternity policy, a mother is allowed "to travel with a support person of her choice to assist in caring for her infant child", with travel and accommodation costs shared equally between the board and the player.

Tags:
Commonwealth GamesPakistan women's cricket teamPakistan cricket team
