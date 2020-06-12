Coronavirus Pandemic: India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in June postponed

India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in June this year has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that continues to threaten the entire world.

The two sides were slated to lock horns in three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is in June.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday took to its official Twitter handle to confirm that India's tour to Sri Lanka has become the latest series to be postponed because of the novel virus.

"India's tour to Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take India's tour to Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place later this month, has become the latest series to be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

India's tour to Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place later this month, has become the latest series to be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/nqO3urKiNP — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2020

The two teams last met each other in January this year during the three-match T20Is series, which India went on to clinch by 2-0 after winning the second and third match by seven wickets and 78 runs, respectively. The first match between the two sides was abandoned due to rain.

India had also won the last ODI series against Sri Lanka by a 2-1 margin despite the latter's home advantage,the ICC official website reported.

Notably, international cricket across the world has been suspended since March 13 due to coronavirus pandemic. England and West Indies are all set to resume international cricket from July 8 with a three-match Test series in United Kingdom.