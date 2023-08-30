As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India, cricket enthusiasts across the nation are gearing up for the warm-up matches, which are considered a precursor to the grand event. In this article, we'll delve into the details of India's warm-up matches, including ticket sales, prices, and the waiting period for fans eager to witness the action up close.

Star Sports will be broadcasting 2023 World Cup Warm Up matches. pic.twitter.com/G7HGS57rhQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 24, 2023

India vs. England - Guwahati Showdown

Date and Venue: Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM | ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati

Ticket Prices: Starting at INR 200

The picturesque city of Guwahati is set to host the thrilling encounter between India and England in a warm-up match. Despite these matches being labeled as 'warm-up,' there's nothing tepid about the excitement among cricket aficionados. The reigning world champions, India, are all set to clash with England in what promises to be another chapter in the intense cricketing saga.

Waiting Period Woes

One thing that has surprised many fans is the waiting period for securing these tickets. Even though it's a warm-up match, the demand for tickets has led to a 20-minute waiting period. This speaks volumes about the cricket fever gripping the nation ahead of the World Cup.

India vs. Netherlands - Thiruvananthapuram Hosts

Date and Venue: Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 2:00 PM | Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Ticket Prices: Starting at INR 300

Thiruvananthapuram is all set to witness an intriguing battle as India takes on the Netherlands in their final warm-up match. India, a cricketing powerhouse, will face off against a resilient and determined Netherlands team. Cricket enthusiasts are being urged not to miss out on this last-day warm-up match spectacle and to secure their tickets promptly.

Overview of India's Warm-Up Matches

Hosted by Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, India's two-time ODI World Cup champion team will play both of their warm-up matches. These matches are unique in that they won't carry ODI status, allowing all teams to utilize their full squads, making for a thrilling encounter for fans.

Countdown to the World Cup

With just over a month remaining until the start of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, anticipation is building. The tournament kicks off with a blockbuster clash between 2019 finalists England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. India, as the host nation, has the added advantage of playing on home turf, and their journey begins with a match against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. The group stage concludes with India facing the Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12.

In both of the previous two ODI World Cups, India won one warm-up game and lost the other, making these matches not just a spectacle for fans but also an opportunity for the team to fine-tune their preparations.

As cricket fever sweeps the nation, securing tickets for India's warm-up matches is proving to be a challenge, with fans eagerly waiting for their chance to be a part of this cricketing extravaganza. Whether you're cheering for the Men in Blue or just want to witness world-class cricket action, these warm-up matches promise to be a thrilling experience. Don't miss your chance to be a part of cricket history in the making.