Cricket World Cup Rewind: Shane Warne's four-wicket haul guided Australia to 2nd title in 1999

On this day in 1999, former Australian bowler Shane Warne bagged a four-wicket haul to help his side hammer Pakistan in the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at Lord's.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Australia clinched their second title on this day more than two decades ago.

The world's cricket governing body said that Warne finished with brilliant figures of four for 33 as Australia bundled out Pakistan cheaply for 132.

"#OnThisDay in 1999, Shane Warne's spell of 4/33 helped Australia clinch their second ICC Men's @cricketworldcup.They bowled out Pakistan for 132 and chased down the total in just 20.1 overs," the ICC tweeted.

#OnThisDay in 1999, Shane Warne's spell of 4/33 helped Australia clinch their second ICC Men's @cricketworldcup trophy They bowled out Pakistan for 132 and chased down the total in just 20.1 overs pic.twitter.com/409FnKlSQK — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2020

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the summit showdown.

Warne tore apart Pakistan's batting line-up with brilliant bowling spell of four for 33, while Tom Moody and Glenn McGrath also claimed two wickets each to help Australia bundle out their opponents cheaply inside 39 overs.

Damien Fleming and Paul Reiffel also chipped in with a wicket each.

For Pakistan, Ijaz Ahmed was the highest scorer with 22 runs. Opened Saeed Anwar (15), Abdul Razzaq (17), Inzamam-ul-Haq (15) and Shahid Afrid (15) were the only other batsmen to touch double figures.

In reply, opener Adam Gilchrist smashed a crucial 36-ball 54 runs, while Mark Waugh (37 not out) and Ricky Ponting (24) also made notable contributions to help Australia chase down the target in 20.1 overs.

Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq only managed to grab a wicket each for Pakistan.

Warne was declared 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant show with the ball.