हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

'Cringe': Jhulan Goswami fans roast Anushka Sharma for fake accent and complexion in Chakda Express

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback after three years with the film `Chakda Xpress` based on the life of female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will have an OTT release on Netflix.

&#039;Cringe&#039;: Jhulan Goswami fans roast Anushka Sharma for fake accent and complexion in Chakda Express
(Source: Twitter)

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback after three years with the film `Chakda Xpress` based on the life of female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will have an OTT release on Netflix.

Anushka calls `Chakda Xpress` a really special film because it "is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice."

"Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women`s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport," she said.

The Jhulan Goswami biopic is a good news for her fans. 

However, soon after the teaser was launched, Jhulan fans started trolling Anushka for her fake Bengali accent in the teaser.

Anushka is wearing makeup to get the same skin colour as Jhulan and many fans feel it is not right. 

Take a look at some reactions: 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketAnushka SharmaJhulan GoswamiChakda Express
Next
Story

Ashes 2021-22: Usman Khawaja's 137 puts Australia in commanding position at stumps on Day 2

Must Watch

PT15M

Zee Top 100: PM Modi's security lapse case reached to SC