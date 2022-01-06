'Cringe': Jhulan Goswami fans roast Anushka Sharma for fake accent and complexion in Chakda Express

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback after three years with the film `Chakda Xpress` based on the life of female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie will have an OTT release on Netflix.

Anushka calls `Chakda Xpress` a really special film because it "is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice."

"Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women`s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport," she said.

The Jhulan Goswami biopic is a good news for her fans.

However, soon after the teaser was launched, Jhulan fans started trolling Anushka for her fake Bengali accent in the teaser.

Anushka is wearing makeup to get the same skin colour as Jhulan and many fans feel it is not right.

Take a look at some reactions:

Man she isn't even looking half as similar as Jhulan Goswami. Neither in height nor in complexion. Even her Bengali accent is very cringe. https://t.co/TArsrAGWJA — Hriday Shetty (@HridayShetty6) January 6, 2022

The way she's telling Kintu Chinta Koro Na.. _ Seems like the filmmakers thought Jhulan was a Probasi Bangali... https://t.co/2A1FCquAvz — ______ (@Avik_GillStan) January 6, 2022

If your lead character is a Bengali who has to speak Hindi, pick a Bengali actor. However hard non-Bengalis try, their Hindi accent will never be as bad as ours. Tomader boss ki baat noy. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) January 6, 2022

The way you have done overacting in this movie ,I don't think one will open his/her eyes for this movie . — Rishabh Fan Account (@RishabPantFan) January 6, 2022

That's why it's coming on OTT not in theatres __

Maybe story inspiring ho sakti hai pur casting — SidHeart (till the eternity) (@AshishVirgo) January 6, 2022