CSK captain MS Dhoni receives roaring welcome in Chennai ahead of 2020 IPL

Experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is set to make a return to cricket following a long sabbatical from the game with the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday received a rousing welcome as he reached Chennai to prepare for the 2020 edition of the T20 lucrative tournament.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a video of the 38-year-old former Indian skipper arriving in Chennai for training ahead of the 13th season of the IPL.



"Every goose shall bump with First Day First Show feels! Just #StartTheWhistles! #HomeSweetDen," the CSK tweeted along with the video of Dhoni.

Last week, the Chennai-based franchise had confirmed that they would begin the training camp only after March 19.

Notably, Dhoni has been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the hands of New Zealand. He missed series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the series against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand.

On Friday, Dhoni visited Ranchi’s iconic Deori Maa Temple and offered prayers there ahead of the IPL 2020. He also made the most of his time away from the game with a vacation in the snow-clad locales of Mussoorie in Uttarakhand as well as to the Maldives.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been the captain of Chennai Super Kings from the first IPL season in 2008 and has led his team to three titles - 2010, 2011 and 2018. The Chennai-based team has also featured in 10 playoffs and eight IPL final matches, making them the best-performing team of the T20 league.

Chennai Super Kings will kickstart their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on the opening day of the 2020 IPL on March 29. The final of the tournament will be held on May 24.