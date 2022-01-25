David Warner’s kids dance to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami; Pushpa star Allu Arjun reacts – WATCH

Telugu blockbuster movie 'Pushpa - The Rise', featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, seems to have captured not just the hearts of fans and film buffs but also cricketers and their families.

Moreover, the songs from the film like ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Oo Antava’ also took the internet by storm as many participated in the fun challenge with their friends. The craze of the movie and Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj has managed to transcend borders as Australian cricketer David Warner’s daughters also took part in the trending dance challenge.

In a recent video uploaded on Warner’s Instagram, the batter’s daughters, Ivy Mar Warner, Indi Rae Warner, and Isla Rose Warner can be seen dancing on the popular song 'Saami Saami' from Pushpa. "Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa @candywarner1," Warner captioned his post on the photo and video sharing platform.

Warner’s post quickly gained a reply from the South film superstar Allu Arjun as he was left impressed by the kids’ moves. He commented “Sooo cuteee” with a laughing emoji and two hearts.

On the cricketing front, Warner was last seen in the recently-concluded Ashes series which Australia won 4-0. The opener played a big role in Australia’s triumph as the southpaw scored 273 runs in the series.