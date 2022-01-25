हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

David Warner’s kids dance to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami; Pushpa star Allu Arjun reacts – WATCH

In a recent video uploaded on David Warner’s Instagram, the batter’s daughters, Ivy Mar Warner, Indi Rae Warner, and Isla Rose Warner can be seen dancing on the popular song 'Saami Saami' from Pushpa. 

David Warner’s kids dance to Rashmika Mandanna&#039;s Saami; Pushpa star Allu Arjun reacts – WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Telugu blockbuster movie 'Pushpa - The Rise', featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, seems to have captured not just the hearts of fans and film buffs but also cricketers and their families.

Moreover, the songs from the film like ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Oo Antava’ also took the internet by storm as many participated in the fun challenge with their friends. The craze of the movie and Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj has managed to transcend borders as Australian cricketer David Warner’s daughters also took part in the trending dance challenge.

In a recent video uploaded on Warner’s Instagram, the batter’s daughters, Ivy Mar Warner, Indi Rae Warner, and Isla Rose Warner can be seen dancing on the popular song 'Saami Saami' from Pushpa. "Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa @candywarner1," Warner captioned his post on the photo and video sharing platform.

Warner’s post quickly gained a reply from the South film superstar Allu Arjun as he was left impressed by the kids’ moves. He commented “Sooo cuteee” with a laughing emoji and two hearts.

On the cricketing front, Warner was last seen in the recently-concluded Ashes series which Australia won 4-0. The opener played a big role in Australia’s triumph as the southpaw scored 273 runs in the series.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralDavid WarnerPushpaAllu Arjunrashmika mandanna
Next
Story

ICC U-19 World Cup: India eye revenge as they take on Bangladesh in quarter-finals

Must Watch

PT23M56S

UP Elections 2022: Congress is no longer the party it was earlier, says RPN Singh after joining BJP