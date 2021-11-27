DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST November 27

DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators

DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators 2021: Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators will lock horns this Saturday, November 27 in the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. Delhi Bulls, currently 4th on the table are coming from a great performance in the last match where they defeated Northern Warriors by 8 wickets. Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, are in a really good flow and have won both their previous fixtures with Team Abu Dhabi and Bengal Tigers. Deccan Gladiators are currently above the Delhi Bulls occupying the second spot in the table with 8 points.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between will take place at 9 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 27th at 9:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

DB vs DG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Luke Wright, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton

All-rounder: DJ Bravo, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasarangam, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes

DB vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fazal Haq, Shiraz Ahmed, Luke Wright, Sherfane Rutherford, Adil Rashid

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Rumman Raees

DB vs DG Squads

Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo©, Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed, Devon Thomas, Aadil Rashid

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.