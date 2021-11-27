DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST November 27

DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators
DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators 2021: Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators will lock horns this Saturday, November 27 in the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. Delhi Bulls, currently 4th on the table are coming from a great performance in the last match where they defeated Northern Warriors by 8 wickets. Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, are in a really good flow and have won both their previous fixtures with Team Abu Dhabi and Bengal Tigers. Deccan Gladiators are currently above the Delhi Bulls occupying the second spot in the table with 8 points.
MATCH DETAILS
Toss: The toss between will take place at 9 PM.
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Date and Time: November 27th at 9:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex
DB vs DG My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batsmen: Luke Wright, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton
All-rounder: DJ Bravo, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasarangam, Romario Shepherd
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes
DB vs DG Probable Playing XIs
Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fazal Haq, Shiraz Ahmed, Luke Wright, Sherfane Rutherford, Adil Rashid
Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (c), Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Rumman Raees
DB vs DG Squads
Delhi Bulls: Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Luke Wright, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo©, Dominic Drakes, Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haque, Shiraz Ahmed, Devon Thomas, Aadil Rashid
Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (Captain), Rumman Raees, Sultan Ahmed, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja, Najibullah Zadran, Tymal Mills, Hamid Hassan.