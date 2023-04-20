DC Vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC Vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No 28 in New Delhi, 730PM IST, April 20

Delhi Capitals (DC), the only side yet to win a match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. DC have lost their first five matches of this season, for the first time since the IPL 2013 campaign where they had finished last on the points table.

David Warner’s side has been severely hampered by the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is ruled out of the entire season due to injuries suffered in a road accident late last year. They will not find it easy to beat Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR, who have posted some remarkable wins this season.

Rinku Singh is the star of KKR this season, smashing five successive sixes in a match against defending champions Gujarat Titans to lift his side to a win. KKR also hold the edge in head-to-head matches between the two sides, having won 16 out of the 30 matches in the past while DC have won 14 times.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana plays for Delhi in first-class cricket and knows the conditions in Delhi quite well. But can Warner’s team turn their form around and provide DC their first win of the season?

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Match No. 28 Details

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date & Time: April 20, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No. 28 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Rinku Singh, David Warner, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: David Warner

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match No 28 Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy/Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy