Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar, who missed out the entire IPL 2022 due to a back injury, will be getting married in Agra on June 1 and the reception will be hosted in Delhi on June 3.

Not to forget, it was during IPL 2021 that Deepak had proposed to his then girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj and that video had gone viral on the internet. The Chahar and Bhardwaj family will make their relationship official on June 1 in Agra.

There will be many guests and some elite ones as well. As per a report on InsideSport, Deepak has invited his CSK captain MS Dhoni to the wedding alongwith his wife Sakshi Dhoni. The couple is expected to grace the occasion. Dhoni is very close to Chahar and has backed him in Indian and CSK colours. Chahar too treats MSD as his mentor.

Deepak Chahar Relationship - CSK Deepak Chahar: Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) and the Indian staff all-rounder Deepak Chahar is obtaining married. Chahar is set to tie the knot with his lengthy-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj on 1st June 2022. All you want to know about Deepa_ pic.twitter.com/7i1nhwkTgR — Ravinder Kumar (@KumarRavi577) May 21, 2022

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have also been invited to the wedding as well as Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh and as per the report, all of these three cricketing stars will be attending the wedding event.

"MS Dhoni & his wife Sakshi, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka, Rohit Sharma & his wife Ritika all are invited and will be available in the Deepak Chahar's wedding," one of Deepak Chahar's family member told InsideSport.

The wedding card of the coupe has also become viral. On the wedding card, the initials of their names J and D are written in a creative way.

There is still no update on whether other Indian cricketers who are teammates of Deepak are invited or not. Deepak is very close to the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul. But there is no update on whether these friends have been invited or not. That we will know when the wedding happens on June 1 and the pictures begin to come out.