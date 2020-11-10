Delhi Capitals to win IPL 2020 title because of this strange reason? Know more

As Delhi Capitals gear up for their maiden IPL Final appearance where they will take on the heavy favorites Mumbai Indians, they will be boosted by this strange piece of history because of which, they might fancy their chances tonight.

If we go back and look at the past winners of the IPL, there is one particular detail that might have gone unnoticed but bodes really well for Delhi Capitals chances to win the IPL title.

IPL 2008, IPL 2012, IPL 2016 – All of them have something in common. All these editions took place in a leap year and a new team was crowned as the champion in each of them. Three leap years and three new champions. So coming back to this edition, IPL 2020 – again a leap year and if history is to repeat itself then a new team – which is Delhi Capitals in this case, will win the IPL 2020 title.

In the maiden edition of IPL in 2008 (leap year), Rajasthan Royals were crowned as the first-ever champions of the competition, beating CSK in the final.

Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2012 trophy, again in a leap year – getting the better of CSK in the final. This was the first ever title for KKR.

Then in the last leap year, in 2016, David Warner’s SunRisers Hyderabad won their maiden IPL crown, edging past RCB in the final.

So if the past is anything to go by, then the Delhi Capitals will get the better of Mumbai Indians in this leap year of 2020. Mumbai Indians have already beaten the Capitals three times this season and thus the underdogs would be inching for redemption.

While many are pitting four time champions Mumbai Indians as the heavy favorites in this final clash, Delhi Capitals can draw some solace from this strange chapter in history as they enter the Dubai International Stadium for the all-important clash.