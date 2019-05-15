close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
VVS Laxman

Don't require any further hearing, VVS Laxman intimates ethics officer

Laxman and Tendulkar had lengthy depositions before Jain and the next date of hearing is scheduled on May 20 when they could be represented by their lawyers.

Don&#039;t require any further hearing, VVS Laxman intimates ethics officer
Image Courtesy: PTI

Former Indian star VVS Laxman has intimated the BCCI ethics officer that he doesn't need any further hearing in the alleged conflict of interest case over his dual role as Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor and member of the board's Cricket Advisory Committee.

Justice Jain has now reserved his orders after the BCCI and complainant Sanjeev Gupta also stated that no further arguments are required.

Laxman and Tendulkar had lengthy depositions before Jain and the next date of hearing is scheduled on May 20 when they could be represented by their lawyers.

It is learnt that Laxman has made it clear that he has nothing more to add to his submissions including the written one.

Laxman, who had in his affidavit, categorically denied having any conflict has made it clear that he is ready to recuse from his post as CAC member if charges are proved.

"VVS Laxman has handed over his written submissions and states that the matter be decided based on the material already on record and the written submissions filed today and that he would not need any further hearing in the matter," BCCI's website uploaded the ethics officer's statement.

It is learnt that Gupta and the BCCI "shall be at liberty to file any further submissions in response to the written submissions filed today, on behalf of Laxman, within 7 days from today". 

Tags:
VVS LaxmanBCCISachin tendulkarCricket
Next
Story

Chris Gayle chooses yoga over gym, hopes to carry form into final World Cup

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally