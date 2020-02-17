England fined for maintaining slow over-rate in 3rd South Africa T20I

England have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their third and final T20I of the three-match series against South Africa at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion on Sunday.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after the Eoin Morgan-led side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction and as a result, there was no need for any formal hearing, the ICC press release stated.

On-field umpires Adrian Holdstock and Allahudien Paleker, and third umpire Bongani Jele and fourth official Brad White levelled the charges.