ROAD SAFETY WORLD SERIES 2022

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch ENG-L vs SL-L online and on TV?

Here’s all you need to know about England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match preview: Live stream, TV timing, squads.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka Legends will take on Chris Tremlett’s England Legends in Match No. 5 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 match in Kanpur on Tuesday (September 13). Dilshan led from the front in the SL Legends’ opening clash against Australia Legends, scoring a blazing century on Sunday (September 11).

The Lankans will now look to build on their win when they face off against England, who will be playing their first game on Tuesday. The English side is filled with big hitters like Phil Mustard and Dmitri Mascarenhas, who smashed Yuvraj Singh for 30 runs in an over in an ODI during his international playing days.

Sri Lanka have World Cup winners like Chaminda Vaas and Nuwan Kulasekara in their line-up apart from skipper Dilshan who is in sensational form with the bat.

Here’s all you need to know about England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match…

When will England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, September 13.

Where will England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match take place?

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be played at Green Park stadium in Kanpur.

What time will England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match begin?

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Where can you watch England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live on TV in India?

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex on TV in India.

Where can you watch England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming in India?

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match live streaming will be available on Jio TV for mobile users as well as the Voot website and app.

England Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety Series 2022: Squads

England Legends: Nick Compton, Darren Maddy, M Loye, J Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Dmitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard, Tim Ambrose, Jade Dernbach, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett (c)

Sri Lanka Legends: Chamara Silva, Chaminda Vaas, EMDY Munaweera, Upul Tharanga, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), A Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, PC de Silva, HIA Jayaratne, Jeewan Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara

