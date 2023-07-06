England Vs Australia 3rd Ashes Test: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Hints, More

The highly anticipated third Ashes Test between England and Australia is set to start on Wednesday, June 28, at Headingley in Leeds. Australia go into this match with a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series, placing them in a favorable position to clinch the series in Leeds itself. The tension in this gripping series has been further heightened by Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal at the Lord’s Test. This incident has added to the already intense atmosphere as the teams prepare to compete on what is considered the most challenging and hostile ground in England.

Bairstow, who is from Yorkshire, will be keen to latch on to the crowd’s support as England look to open their account this series.

Following the commotion at Lord’s and a 43-run loss, England find itself in a desperate situation, trailing 2-0 in the 5-match Test series. Australia have the opportunity to secure a series victory and retain the coveted Ashes urn at Headingley.



cre Trending Stories

England have named their playing XI and Harry Brook will be their new number 3. James Anderson has been rested while Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have been included in the bowling attack. Moeen Ali will make a comeback after missing the second Test match.

For Australia, Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the entire series and Todd Murphy is set to make his Ashes appearance. Scott Boland could replace Josh Hazlewood since the Australian management would want to monitor the workloads of their bowlers.

England Vs. Australia 3rd Ashes Test 2023: Details

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Date and Time: July 6 to 10, 3:30 pm onwards (IST)

Live streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

England Vs. Australia 3rd Ashes Test 2023: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Joe Root, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Chris Woakes

Bowlers: Scott Boland, Pat Cummins, Mark Wood

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-captain: Usman Khawaja

England Vs. Australia 3rd Ashes Test 2023: Predicted 11

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Todd Murphy, Scott Boland