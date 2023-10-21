England Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 20 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs SA World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Defending world champions England and South Africa will look to emerge from their shock losses in their last games at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as they face each other in match no. 20 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. England were stunned by Afghanistan by 69 runs in Delhi in their last match while South Africa were humiliated by the Netherlands in their previous encounter in Dharamsala last week.

England will be buoyed by the return of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is fit enough to play his first game of the World Cup 2023. “Yeah, I think I've got so many options within the squad selection it is always tough and you're working out the right balance, always venue dependent as well so been a good chance to see the wicket here today and gather a bit more information as well. But obviously Ben trained really well last night. It's great to see him back. He obviously brings a lot on the field and with his presence and leadership skills as well as someone who is always good to turn to,” England captain Jos Buttler said about Ben Stokes fitness.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said the team had left behind the shock loss to the Netherlands behind them. “We’ve had hard conversations as a team, obviously looking at our performances and where things went bad for us from a batting, bowling, even from a fielding point of view. We’ve put that behind us. We’ve obviously got the challenge of England starting and we are, I guess preparing to get ourselves in the right mental state, physically as well, to play our best cricket there,” Bavuma said in Mumbai.

Here are all the details about England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 in Mumbai HERE…

When is England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 going to take place?

The England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 will take place on Saturday, October 21.

Where is England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 going to take place?

The England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 start?

The England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 on TV in India?

The England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 in India For Free?

The England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

England vs South Africa ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 Predicted 11

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Harry Brook, Chris Woakes/Gus Atkinson, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee