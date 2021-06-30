Euro 2020: Rishabh Pant turns up at Wembley to watch England-Germany tie, fans ask ‘Where’s the mask?’

Team India cricketers are on an extended break in the United Kingdom after the completion of the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand earlier this month. Virat Kohli and Co. have been given a break from the bio-bubble and are enjoying a much-needed break. Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant turned up at the Wembley stadium in London on Tuesday (June 29) evening to watch hosts England take on Germany in a UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 match.

The Delhi Capitals skipper was spotted with his friends in the stands at the stadium. What looked concerning was the fact that the Indian wicketkeeper was not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic times.

Pant took to Twitter and shared the image. Pant was wearing a black jacket considering the cold weather in the UK. Pant captioned the two pictures as: “Good experience.”

Good experience watching [?]. vs pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

Here is how concerned fans reacted:

Bro, Corona is only in India? Or we are being lied to stay at home, wear a mask and maintain social distance! — Sachin (@Sachin_smt) June 30, 2021

Nice. Rishabh - is no one wearing mask there? — CA Gautam C Jain (@gautammardia) June 30, 2021

Is England free from covid ? Be safe man — Gitasree Gupta (@gitasree_gupta) June 30, 2021

Pant is a key member of the Indian team and would be expected to win matches for the country when the Kohli-led side takes on hosts England in a five-match Test series. The wicketkeeper was the top-scorer for India with 41 in the second innings debacle against the Kiwis in the WTC Final.

Indian team have been given a three-week break ahead of the Test series against England and will get together in London at the end of July to prepare for the first Test in Nottingham from August 4.

Meanwhile, England won the match against Germany 2-0, thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. With the win, England has now booked a quarter-final spot for themselves against Ukraine, who defeated Sweden in a last 16 match later in the day. Ukraine progressed to the quarters with a 2-1 win over Sweden.