Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2798499https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/explained-why-unnaos-pond-soil-is-used-at-green-park-for-ind-vs-ban-2nd-test-2798499.html
NewsCricket
IND VS BAN 2ND TEST

EXPLAINED: Why Unnao's Pond Soil Is Used At Green Park For IND vs BAN 2nd Test?

With the Green Park pitch offering significant turn, India faces an interesting selection conundrum. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to be automatic picks, but the third spinner slot is up for grabs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 11:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

EXPLAINED: Why Unnao's Pond Soil Is Used At Green Park For IND vs BAN 2nd Test?

The iconic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur is ready to host its 24th Test, with India set to take on Bangladesh in a much-anticipated match. The story behind the venue goes beyond its long-standing history. Notably, the pitch that will shape the outcome of this game isn't made from Kanpur's soil. Instead, it’s crafted from a pond in Unnao, a district over 20 kilometers away, adding a fascinating dimension to what is expected to be a spin-heavy contest.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe Dated THIS Playboy Transgender Model; Know All About Ines Bau - In Pics

A Historic Venue With a Twist

Green Park Stadium is a special place in India’s cricket history. Its first Test match dates back to January 1952, a fixture etched in the annals of the country’s cricketing lore. Despite its storied past, the stadium has seen better days. Parts of its stands are in need of repair, and its floodlights are unreliable in low-visibility conditions. But the quirks of Green Park only add to its charm, making it one of India's most beloved, if imperfect, cricket venues.

While the stadium’s structure shows signs of wear, the pitch is another story. Made from Unnao’s pond soil, the pitch is known to assist spinners—a quality that has remained consistent over the years. This has led to speculation that both teams may deploy spin-heavy strategies, with India likely to field three spinners. For Bangladesh, if veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan isn’t fit, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam may fill his place, adding more intrigue to the lineup choices.

India’s Spin Dilemma: Axar or Kuldeep?

With the Green Park pitch offering significant turn, India faces an interesting selection conundrum. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to be automatic picks, but the third spinner slot is up for grabs. Will India choose Axar Patel, whose consistent performances in spin-friendly conditions have made him a reliable asset? Or will they turn to Kuldeep Yadav, a wrist-spinner who can baffle batters with his unpredictable variations?

Axar Patel’s ability to hold one end and exert pressure is well-known. However, Kuldeep’s wrist-spin offers something different—his extra flight and turn could prove critical on a surface like Kanpur’s, where traditional finger-spin isn’t the only route to success. The decision may hinge on whether the team management wants control or a wicket-taking threat.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

IND vs BAN 2nd TestGreen Park Stadium Kanpur pitchUnnao pond soil pitchKanpur Test match conditionsRohit Sharma captaincy IND vs BANNajmul Hossain Shanto captainIND vs BAN spin attackIndia Test squad 2024Bangladesh Test squad 2024Shakib Al Hasan injury updateTaijul Islam replacementAxar Patel vs Kuldeep YadavRavichandran Ashwin KanpurRavindra Jadeja Test bowlingIND vs BAN match previewKanpur Test match historyGreen Park Stadium Test recordsIND vs BAN spin strategyKanpur Test weather conditionsGreen Park Stadium pitch reportShakib Al Hasan availabilityTaijul Islam bowlingIND vs BAN 2024 Test seriesKanpur Test spinnersIndia Test match updatesBangladesh Test match newsIND vs BAN key playersIND vs BAN pitch analysisKanpur Test spin-friendlyUnnao soil pitch impactIndia vs Bangladesh 2nd Test
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Implements ‘Muzaffarnagar Model’ to Tackle Food Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: Illegal Mazar Occupy Bhopal Hospital Land
DNA Video
DNA: Waqf Board Loses Land in Bhopal and UP
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row - AIMIM Leads Massive Rally in Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: UP's 24-Hour Encounter Spree- Four Criminals Taken Down
DNA Video
DNA: Rail Jihad- A New Terror Tactic? Three Major Incidents Raise Alarm
DNA Video
DNA: Animal Fat in Tirupati Offerings- A Deliberate Attack on Hindu Faith?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News Exposes Waqf Board's Claims Over Hindu and Public Properties
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM's "Mumbai Chalo" Call: Owaisi Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Karnataka Judge Calls Muslim Area ‘Mini Pakistan’