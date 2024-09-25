The iconic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur is ready to host its 24th Test, with India set to take on Bangladesh in a much-anticipated match. The story behind the venue goes beyond its long-standing history. Notably, the pitch that will shape the outcome of this game isn't made from Kanpur's soil. Instead, it’s crafted from a pond in Unnao, a district over 20 kilometers away, adding a fascinating dimension to what is expected to be a spin-heavy contest.

A Historic Venue With a Twist

Green Park Stadium is a special place in India’s cricket history. Its first Test match dates back to January 1952, a fixture etched in the annals of the country’s cricketing lore. Despite its storied past, the stadium has seen better days. Parts of its stands are in need of repair, and its floodlights are unreliable in low-visibility conditions. But the quirks of Green Park only add to its charm, making it one of India's most beloved, if imperfect, cricket venues.

While the stadium’s structure shows signs of wear, the pitch is another story. Made from Unnao’s pond soil, the pitch is known to assist spinners—a quality that has remained consistent over the years. This has led to speculation that both teams may deploy spin-heavy strategies, with India likely to field three spinners. For Bangladesh, if veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan isn’t fit, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam may fill his place, adding more intrigue to the lineup choices.

India’s Spin Dilemma: Axar or Kuldeep?

With the Green Park pitch offering significant turn, India faces an interesting selection conundrum. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to be automatic picks, but the third spinner slot is up for grabs. Will India choose Axar Patel, whose consistent performances in spin-friendly conditions have made him a reliable asset? Or will they turn to Kuldeep Yadav, a wrist-spinner who can baffle batters with his unpredictable variations?

Axar Patel’s ability to hold one end and exert pressure is well-known. However, Kuldeep’s wrist-spin offers something different—his extra flight and turn could prove critical on a surface like Kanpur’s, where traditional finger-spin isn’t the only route to success. The decision may hinge on whether the team management wants control or a wicket-taking threat.