Finnish Premier League 2020: GYM Helsinki Gymkhana vs FPC Finnish Pakistani Club, best Dream11 team prediction

After slumping to defeat in their opening clash, GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will look to bounce back strongly and come up with a better performance when they lock horns with FPC Finnish Pakistani Club in their upcoming match of the Finnish Premier League on Monday.

The clash between the two sides will take place at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8:30 pm IST.

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana had earlier kickstarted their campaign at the league with a 25-run defeat at the hands of KK Stadin ja Keravan Krikett. Chasing a target of 130 runs, GYM were bundled out for 104 runs in 19.5 overs.

FPC, who are yet to play a game, will look to begin their campaign at the Finnish Premier League with a comfortable win against GHG.

On Sunday,the Finnish T10 League 2020 began in the country with an exciting battle between Bengal Tigers CC and Club 71 Kriketti.

Notably, Finnish Premier League became the fourth cricket tournament to take place amid the coronavirus crises after cricket leagues in Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league.

GHG vs FPC, best Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper – Simaranjit Brar (VC)

Batsmen – Khalid Saeed, Ahmad Jaleel,Yousaf Ghous, Shahid Gondal

Allrounders – Bilal Khan, Faisal Shahzad, Pankaj Saharan (Captain)

Bowlers – A Khan, Kashif Shaukat, Atti Rehman

Probable Playing XIs:

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Shahid Gondal, Simranjeet Brar, Muhammad Gawas, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousefzai, Faisal Shahzad, Ahmad Jaleel, Atti Rehman, Umer Akhtar

Finnish Pakistani Club: Bilal Khan, Waseem Qureshi, Nadeem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Yousaf Ghous, AA Qureshi, Kashif Shaukat, Qaiser Siddique, Khalid Saeed, Aqib Qureshi, Irfan Khan

The two squads are as follows:

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Simaranjit Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Faisal Shahzad, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai, Umair Akhtar

FPC Finnish Pakistani CC Squad: Muhammad Aqeel, Waseem Qureshi, Yousaf Ghous, Zishan Waheed, Khalid Saeed, Miskeen Jatoi, Saif Ullah Khan, Bilal Khan, Mohammed Tariq Sarfaraz, Nadeem Qureshi, Saadat Karim, Kashif Shaukat, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Adil Khan, Kashif Qureshi