Finnish Premier League 2020: Helsinki CC vs Greater Helsinki CC, best Dream11 team prediction

Helsinki CC will lock horns with Greater Helsinki CC in the 10th match of the Finnish T20 Premier League T20 2020 on Saturday.

The clash will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground at 12:30 p.m IST.

Helsinki CC are standing at the top position with four points in the standings of Finish Premier League.They have won both of their matches they have played so far against Vantaa CC and Bengal Tigers CC.

Greater Helsinki CC, on the other hand, are placed at the seventh spot in the points table with 0 points after losing both matches against KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti and Empire CC.

Notably, Finnish Premier League became the fourth cricket tournament to take place amid the coronavirus crises after cricket leagues in Vanuatu, Estonia and Vincy Premier league.

Helsinki CC vs Greater Helsinki CC , best Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Aniketh Pusthay

Batsmen – Faheem Nellancheri, Khalid Rahman Mangal, C Shahzad Shabbir (captain), Ghulfam Nazir

Allrounders – Ghulam Abbas Butt, Zakiullah Kamal, Ziaur Rehman

Bowlers – Obaidullah Sadiqui, Naveed Shahid, K Muhammad

Helsinki CC XI:

Aniketh Puskay (C & wk), Zakiullah Kamal, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Adnan Syed, Khalid Mangal, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Akhil Arjunan, Karthik Vurubandi, Abdul Wahid Qureshi

Greater Helsinki CC XI:

C Shahzad Shabbir (C), N Shahid, A Attiqe (wk), A Ahmad, S Amin, I Hussain, A Ijaz, K Muhammad, G Nazir, Z Rehman and R Ali

The two squads are as follows:

Helsinki Cricket Club: Rakesh Bhatia (WK), Zahidullah Kamal (WK), Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Aniketh Pushthay, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Obaidullah Sadiqui

Greater Helsinki CC: Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Rizwan Ali, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Naveed Shahid, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin