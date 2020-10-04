'Form is temporary, class is forever': Yuvraj Singh lauds RCB skipper Virat Kohli for match-winning knock against RR

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has heaped praises on Virat Kohli after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper notched up a match-winning knock to guide his franchise to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 155 runs, the 31-year-old swashbuckling Indian batsman not only hammered an unbeaten knock of 72 runs off 53 deliveries but also stitched a crucial partnership of 99 runs for the second wicket with opener Devdutt Padikkal to guide his side to victory against Rajasthan with five balls to spare.

En route to his blistering knock, Kohli also smashed seven boundaries and two sixes as RCB picked up their third win from four matches of the season so far.

Notably, Kohli has managed scores of 14, 1 and three in his franchise's first three fixtures against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. However, he finally managed to return to form with a sublime knock against the Steve Smith-led side.

Soon after commencement of the match, Yuvraj took to his official Twitter handle and hailed 'forever classy' Kohli by saying that he hasn't seen the Indian skipper out of form in the last eight years which is unbelievable.

Yuvraj also lauded youngster Paddikal for his decent performance with the bat during the match.

"Form is temporary class is forever ! @imVkohli however I haven’t seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually ! Paddikal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer," the former Indian all-rounder tweeted.

Form is temporary class is forever ! @imVkohli however I haven’t seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually ! Paddikal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 3, 2020

Besides Yuvraj, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media and said that it was good to see Kohli's name on the leading scorer list for the RCB team.

"A comfortable win for @RCBTweets @devdpd07 has been impressive once again. Good to see @imVkohli back amongst the runs and it only makes RCB stronger," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

A comfortable win for @RCBTweets. @devdpd07 has been impressive once again. Good to see @imVkohli back amongst the runs and it only makes RCB stronger.#RCBvRR #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 3, 2020

Kohli's side, who are currently standing at the second spot in the IPL standings with three wins from four matches just behind Delhi Capitals, will next lock horns with three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 10 at the Dubai International Stadium.