From Kapil Dev to Anil Kumble, Ishant Sharma beats all; find out how

Ishant Sharma, who is playing his first match since his injury, on Monday became the third Indian seamer to join the 300-wicket club. The lanky seamer from Delhi joined World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan in the elite list. He is also the sixth Indian bowler to complete 300 scalps in the longest format of the match.

Ishant, who is featuring in his 98th Test, is also the most-capped Test player in this current line-up. However, during the course Ishant also created an unwanted record, as the 32-year-old became the slowest Indian bowler to pick 300.

READ | Local boy R Ashwin leads India's fightback after shoddy batting display

"It's been quite a roller-coaster life. I've had a lot of experience, a lot of mentors who taught me how to bowl in the subcontinent and how to bowl abroad," Ishant said while reflecting back on his historic feat.

Speaking about the transition from T20 cricket to the longest format of the game, especially after coming into the side following his injury, Ishant said he is feeling a "bit sore".

"I'm a bit sore, after bowling 4-over bursts in domestic cricket, and then bowling 35 overs within a gap of just 3-4 days," the 28-year-old said.

Speaking on India's chances on the final day, Ishant said, "If we get a good start tomorrow, we can chase this down, because we have a batting line-up that is fearless and can chase this down, and it's important to look at 381 runs and not 9 wickets. On the first two days, the pitch was not assisting us and the spinners, it felt like we played on a road, but it started turning later on in Day 4 and it was a lot more responsive then."

Ashwin, who led India's fightback on Chepauk's fourth day track, helped the hosts bundle out England at 178 in their second innings, and finished the day with 6/61 in 17.3 overs.

However, with a gigantic 420 required to win the contest, the hosts started on a slow note as India lost opener Rohit Sharma cheaply in the final session of the play on Day 4. His partner Shubman Gill along with Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara made sure India didn't lose any more wickets, as the team reached 39/1 at the end of the play and require another 381 to win the contest in the final day.