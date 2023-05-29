GT Vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT Vs CSK IPL 2023 Final in Ahmedabad, 730PM IST, May 29

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been pushed into a ‘Reserve Day’ for the first time in its 16-year history. Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be eyeing their second successive title as they take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 Final on the ‘Reserve Day’ at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

With rain having the final say on Sunday, both teams will be back at Narendra Modi Stadium but a wash-out on Monday could mean that Hardik Pandya’s GT will become the IPL 2023 champions. However, MS Dhoni, who is playing his landmark 250th IPL game – will become the first cricketer to achieve this feat – and possibly his last match for CSK will look to draw level with Mumbai Indians by winning a record-equalling fifth IPL crown.

GT, who thrashed MI in Qualifier 2, will be pumped up with the form of opener Shubman Gill, who is set to become the youngest Orange Cap winner. Gill has scored 851 runs in 16 matches so far and needs 123 more runs to surpass Virat Kohli’s massive feat of most runs by a batter in an IPL season.

GT also possess the best bowling lineup with Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma being the top-three bowlers in IPL 2023. However, CSK will be boosted by the confidence of having defeated GT in Qualifier 1 by 15 runs last week.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Final Details

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: May 29, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vijay Shankar, Sai Sudharshan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Final Predicted 11

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana