Hardik Pandya is not leading the Gujarat Titans in Match 29 of IPL 2022 vs Chennai Super Kings.

He suffered a groin injury in the last match and that is why he is resting for GT's sixth game in the tournament.

Rashid Khan, who is leading the team in absence of Hardil, revealed the reason, " Bit of stiffness in the groin area for Hardik, so as a team we didn't want to take a chance. He will rest and hopefully be back for the next game. Super excited, it's kind of a dream. So I just want to learn as much as I can and give 100 percent. Matthew Wade is out and Saha is in. It's just to balance it out as Hardik is absent."

Speaking at the toss, Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja, "We would have bowled first as well. Now we will look to put a good score on the board and put pressure on them. After the last game, we had a day off and back to basics with the training and stuff. Same team for us."

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary.