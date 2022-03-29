हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

GT vs LSG IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami says bowling skills are not ‘God’s gift’ after Titans debut

Mohammad Shami was a man on fire for Gujarat Titans as it was his sensational opening spell that yielded three wickets and left LSG in tatters.

GT vs LSG IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami says bowling skills are not ‘God’s gift’ after Titans debut
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami celebrates after picking up a wicket against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2022 match. (Photo: ANI)

After scalping three wickets against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Monday (March 28), Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami said that he looked to bowl a Test-match line and length. Fighting knocks from Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni guided Lucknow Super Giants to 158/6 in their assigned 20 overs before their fellow IPL debutants Gujarat Titans chased the target with two balls to spare. 

“I was warmed up well. It was important to get a good start in the first match, I looked to bowl a Test-match line and length here. When the ball comes out of your hand like that ... (smiles). I have worked very hard on this seam position. People say it is god-gifted, but that’s not the case,” said Shami in a post-match presentation. 

“I try to come round the wicket to a leftie and make that angle because that’s the most uncomfortable thing for them. I just look to do that. Hardik asked me if I wanted the fourth over on the trot, but I told him to hold me back,” he added. 

Lucknow who were at a spot of bother with 29/4 at one time were powered up by Deepak Hooda (55) and youngster Ayush Badoni who scored 54 on his debut. Mohammad Shami was a man on fire for Gujarat Titans as it was his sensational opening spell that yielded three wickets and left LSG in tatters. 

Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten 40, Matthew Wade (30), Hardik Pandya (33) and David Miller (30) played inspiring knocks for Gujarat as they chased the target of 159 with two balls to spare in the battle of debutants against Lucknow. 

(with ANI inputs) 

IPL 2022Mohammed ShamiGujarat TitansLucknow Super GiantsGT vs LSG
