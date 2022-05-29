हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM IST May 29

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction Lucknow Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 Final - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GT vs RR, Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM IST May 29
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will take on Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 Final in Ahmedabad. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Two leaders, who are minefields of talent in their own right, one team that has made a mockery of all betting odds and the other trying to complete a cycle that started 15 summers back, IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is about this and much more. When IPL 2022 started over two months back, nobody would have believed that two captains walking out for toss in the title clash will be Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson.

‘Remember the Titans’, a 2000 Hollywood film headlined by Denzel Washington is considered one of the best sports films on the proverbial underdog story, which always has a capital. It is not known if Titans skipper Hardik has watched it but for him and head coach Ashish Nehra, this journey of two months has been nothing short of spectacular. They have made a lot of people eat a humble pie because many, including experts, termed them a team of no-hopers post auction.

A team that looked like a rag-tag outfit with only a few good players like David Miller, considered past their sell by date, or one-match wonders like Rahul Tewatia, it didn’t really look good on paper. But then you wouldn’t call cricket a ‘game of glorious uncertainties’ if everything would be decided on paper.

A fit-again Hardik took to leadership like fish takes to water and showed the way with his performances and the reason why he will always be an asset for Indian cricket. Miller, who played his best cricket at least five years back, showed his 2.0 version that stunned one and all. Tewatia showed that those five sixes in Sharjah wasn’t a mere flash in the pan.

Rashid Khan knew that he would be read well, so he became all the more parsimonious. Wriddhiman Saha after Rahul Dravid’s hard-talk had reached a dead-end in his career but got a new lease of life and at least one more season to look forward to.

Gujarat as a state has not been known for its sporting exploits. It produced players like Parthiv Patel or one of India’s greatest ever pacers in Jasprit Bumrah but just like Tamil Nadu never had an emotional connect with a team before CSK appeared in the horizon, same is the case with Gujarat.

Match Details

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Final

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: May 29th at 8 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

GT vs RR Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

GT vs RR Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

