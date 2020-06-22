हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya showcases his culinary skills, makes 'Cheese Butter Masala' for family

Earlier this month, Pandya and model-actress Natasa Stankovic had announced that they have tied the knot and they are expecting their first child together.

Image Credits: Hardik Pandya Instagram

As international cricket across the world is yet to begin amid coronavirus pandemic, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has turned into a chef and showcased his culinary skills to all his followers.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the 26-year-old posted a picture of him cooking food for the Pandya family in his kitchen and said that it is never too late to try your hand at learning something new.

Hardik then shared a picture of his final dish and revealed that he has made 'Cheese Butter Masala'.

"Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household  Swipe for the dish .PS dish is cheese butter masala," he captioned  the post.

Earlier this month, Hardik and model-actress Natasa Stankovic had announced that they have tied the knot and they are expecting their first child together.

Hardik proposed to Natasa on a yacht in Dubai and gave her a ring earlier this year. The video created a flutter online at that time.

Natasa is a Serbian model, who made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha'. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' from 'Daddy amongst various others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

Hardik, on the other hand,was set to represent Mumbai Indians in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in April due to coronavirus.

 

