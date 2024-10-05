A significant controversy marred India's encounter with New Zealand during the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Friday, October 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match took a dramatic turn when New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr attempted a second run on the last delivery of the 14th over. Initially, Kerr played the ball to long-off and set off for a single. However, Harmanpreet Kaur, fielding at long-off, believed the ball was dead, prompting Kerr to go for an additional run.

Controversial Run-Out Decision Sparks Outrage

The incident unfolded during the 14th over when New Zealand's Amelia Kerr played a delivery to long-off and initially set off for a single. However, Harmanpreet, stationed at long-off, believed the ball was dead after the throw, leading her to hesitate. Meanwhile, Kerr attempted to take a second run but was run out before she could complete it. The drama intensified when the umpires had already given the cap back to Deepti Sharma and signaled the end of the over, rendering the ball dead.

Despite India’s appeal for a run-out and Kerr heading back to the dugout, the umpires ruled the appeal invalid due to their earlier call. This contentious decision sparked an animated exchange between Harmanpreet and the officials, as she sought clarity on the matter before play resumed.

Sophie Devine’s Power Play

Amidst the controversy, New Zealand's Sophie Devine showcased her experience and skill with a powerful half-century, scoring 57 runs off just 36 balls. Her innings included seven boundaries and proved crucial in guiding New Zealand to a challenging total of 160 for 4 on a tricky pitch where run-scoring was not easy. Most Indian bowlers struggled to exploit the conditions, with Deepti Sharma being the exception as she delivered a commendable performance.

India's T20 World Cup Hopes In Jeopardy

The defeat dealt a severe blow to India’s ambitions in the tournament, jeopardizing their chances of reaching the semi-finals. With this loss, the Women in Blue not only faced the immediate setback of the match but also ended New Zealand's dismal 10-match losing streak in T20 Internationals.

Now, with the so-called "group of death" looming over them, Harmanpreet Kaur's squad must regroup quickly. They have two crucial matches ahead against Pakistan on October 6 and Sri Lanka on October 9, both of which they must win to keep their hopes alive for the semi-finals. Following these encounters, India will face the defending champions, Australia, on October 13, a daunting task that adds pressure to the team’s efforts to recover from this setback.

The Road Ahead

India’s path to the semi-finals has become increasingly complex. With all eyes on their upcoming matches, they must deliver strong performances, especially against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, to bolster their chances of qualification. Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership will be crucial in navigating this turbulent phase, and the team must learn from the controversies and setbacks to keep their dream of clinching their first Women’s T20 World Cup title alive.