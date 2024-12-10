Legendary wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has given his verdict on Pat Cummins' captaincy in the second Test of the Border–Gavaskar Trophy, which Australia won by 10 wickets in Adelaide. After suffering a crushing defeat in the first Test in Perth, Australia bounced back in style with a dominant win in the pink-ball Test to level the five match series 1-1.

The 53-year-old Gilchrist feels that Australia were "stung" by the criticism following their humiliating loss in Perth.

"You could see just through his (Cummins) celebrations that… every wicket that he took he was more aggressive in his celebration. Not in that lose control extent but you could just see that clearly they'd been stung by a bit of criticism around after their performance (in Perth) and they internally would have been so disappointed with the way they played in Perth," Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

"So it (Adelaide celebrations) showed you what it meant to them and they knew that they were back at the level they want to play their cricket," he added.

The former Aussie batter also hailed the captaincy of Cummins, saying that the pacer looked like he needed a bit of a grease and oil change after the lacklustre performance at Perth.

"Cummins was outstanding, he looked like if there needed a bit of a grease and oil change after Perth and a tune up, he was purring by the end of it, so that was terrific to watch," said Gilchrist.

Notably, the pace troika of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland took all 20 Indian wickets in the pink ball Test with spinner Nathan Lyon bowling just one over.

Gilchrist said that the fast-bowling hunted as a pack and it was really fun to watch.



"They were just a unit, the three bowlers, Nathan Lyon only had one over (in the match) and Mitch Marsh four, but other than that the big three, Starc, Boland, Cummins hunted as a pack and bowled as a unit and that was really fun to watch," he said.