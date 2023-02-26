'I Met KL Rahul At...': Suniel Shetty Reveals Details Of His First Meeting With Son-In-Law And Chat With Daughter Athiya Shetty

Star Indian cricketer KL Rahul married Athiya Shetty in January this year after dating each other for a long time. Athiya is a bollywood actor and daughter one of the iconic actors in hindi cinema Suniel Shetty. Rahul's father-in-law Suniel recently went to The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) and revealed the secret that he had met Rahul for the time without knowing his daughter was already dating him. The legendary actor said that he met Rahul at the first time at an airport and instantly developed a liking for him.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport. I was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was his big fan and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and Mana, they didn’t say much and just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul were on talking terms," Shetty shared the details on TKSS.

Suniel added that he was surprised by the fact that Athiya had not told him about Rahul right at the start of their dating years. He also said that he always wanted his daughter to get married to a South Indian boy and was quite pleased that Rahul came from nearly from the same place as him - Mangalore.

"I was surprised that Athiya had not mentioned it to me. I was happy as I always told Athiya to connect with South Indian boys. Rahul’s house in Mangalore is only a few kilometers away from my birthplace. So, this was a happy coincidence," he said.

Rahul and Athiya had a quiet wedding in Khandala at the farm house of the actor. They will host a reception party for their friends and distant family members after IPL 2023 later this year.