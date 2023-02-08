topStoriesenglish2571047
'I Will Slap You Hard, Rishabh Pant': Kapil Dev Angry at Wicketkeeper-Batter for THIS Reason

Rishabh Pant met with a horrible car accident on December 30 last year due to which he is set to miss many key tournaments for India including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and Kapil Dev feels he deserves our anger over it  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 03:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant is recovering from the injuries he sustained in the horrific car accident last year. On his way to meet his mother in Dehradun, his car rammed into a divider near Haridwar before it was completely burnt. He escaped somehow from the car just in time to escape death thanks to help of two truck drivers. He was later taken a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Later, Pant was operated on his knee and is currently recovering from several injuries. BCCI has not put a timeline on his recovery but Pant is likely to be out of action for at least six months as he will take time to regain match fitness.

The 25-year-old has missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which was important from India's point of view as they look to earn the spot in the final of the World Test Championship. Pant may get ruled out of IPL 2023 as well where he captains Delhi Capitals. With ICC Men's ODI World Cup scheduled to take place later this year in India, Pant's injuries are a huge setback. 

Former India captain and World Cup winner Kapil Dev said that while he loves Pant very much he would like to slap him hard once he gets fit. Kapil added that his unavailability in Tests vs Australia has spoiled the team combinations. 

"I love him very much. I want him to get well and when he gets well If you go, I will go and slap you hard, because take care of yourself. Look, your injury has spoiled the combination of the whole team. That's why there is love and affection that you get well soon. Then there is also anger that such mistakes today’s youth Why do boys do it? There should be a slap for that too," Kapil said on Uncut.

With Pant not there, his spot is up for grabds. While he is likely to be replaced by KS Bharat as the wicketkeeper, the replacemnt for Pant the batter is difficult to find. BCCI included Suryakumar Yadav in the Test squad and the race will be between him and Shubman Gill to bat at number 5, Pant's batting position. Being a left-hander and a aggressor, Pant was the X-factor for India and his absence is likely to hurt the team in this series.

