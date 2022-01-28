ICC U19 World Cup quarter-final, India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND U19 vs SA U19 Live in India

COVID-hit India will be bolstered by the return of key players, including skipper Yash Dhull, when the record four-time champions meet holders Bangladesh in the third quarterfinal of the U-19 Cricket World Cup here on Saturday.

Most of the half a dozen India players, who were affected by the dreaded virus, have recovered and are set to feature in the crucial clash. However, Nishant Sindhu, who was stand-in captain of the team, has tested positive and will miss the match.

He will be replaced by Aneeshwar Gautam in the squad.

Six players -- Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh -- had returned positive RTPCR tests before the Ireland game. All of them are available for Saturday's game.

Dhull and other infected players reached Antigua on Friday morning after undergoing seven days of isolation in Trinidad.

"They have been medically deemed fit to play. They have a day or so to train and be game ready," an ICC source told PTI.

They had gone into isolation ahead of India's second league fixture against Ireland, dealing a big blow to the record four time champions.

Five of them tested positive in the RTPCR tests and also ended up missing the last league game against Uganda.

However, the depth in the squad ensured India won both those games comfortably and qualified for the quarterfinals as group toppers.

Sindhu led the side in Dhull's absence as India struggled to field 11 fit players on the park in the game against Ireland.

"Most of the players have recovered and should be fit enough to play tomorrow," a BCCI official told PTI.

Below is all you need to know about India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ICC U19 World Cup quarter-final match

When and what time will the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 start?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 begins on Janaury 29 at 6.30 PM IST.

Where will the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19take place?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match will take place at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Which channel will telecast India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 in India?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match will be available on Star Sports .

How to watch the live streaming of the India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 in India?

The India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

With inputs from PTI