हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC U19 World Cup 2022

ICC U19 World Cup: Skipper Tom Prest's unbeaten 154 helps England beat UAE by 184 runs

England skipper Tom Prest scored an impressive 154 not out to help his team beat the UAE by 189 runs in the Under-19 World Cup 2022.

ICC U19 World Cup: Skipper Tom Prest&#039;s unbeaten 154 helps England beat UAE by 184 runs
England Under-19 Skipper Tom Prest. (Source: Twitter)

England skipper Tom Prest continued his wonderful form with the bat, making an unbeaten 154 to help his side defeat the UAE in the Under-19 World Cup on Thursday (January 20). Skipper Prest won the toss and chose to bat at Warner Park and after coming in at No.3 the Hampshire batter blasted 13 fours and four sixes in just 119 balls as his side posted an imposing 362 for six.

Only Dan Lawrence has made a higher individual total for the England Under-19s but Prest had to wait until the 12th over to get out to the middle as George Thomas (42) and Jacob Bethell (62) shared an opening stand of 69. England had already qualified for the Super League quarter-finals of the tournament.

Prest had shown his form with 93 in the win over Canada last time out but he was not to be denied another century as he dominated the UAE's attack from the off and shared half-century partnerships with Bethell and then James Rew (24).When William Luxton, 47 off 45 balls, joined him at the crease, England were 182 for three in the 31st over but together they added 117 runs in just 92 balls.

England climbed well past the 300-mark for the second game in succession despite the best efforts of Jash Giyanani who was the pick of the bowlers with two for 60 from his ten overs. The Young Lions' total always looked like it would be a big ask to overhaul and the UAE were reeling when they were reduced to 61 for five in the 15th over, seamer Josh Boyden taking two wickets to take his tournament tally to ten.

Ali Naseer's counter-attacking 54 off 44 balls helped reverse some of the momentum as he put on 59 with Nilansh Keswani for the sixth wicket. But when Nilansh departed, the last four wickets fell for 53 runs as leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed excelled on his first outing in the West Indies with four for 30 from his allotted ten overs.

England dismissed the UAE for 173 to confirm their place as Group A winners as they progress to the Super League quarter-finals with their 100 per cent record intact.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC U19 World Cup 2022England Under 19UAE under 19England vs UAETom Prest
Next
Story

Live India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live score and updates: Rahul, Pant take India past 150

Must Watch

PT12M33S

Amar Jawan Jyoti to merge with National War Memorial flame: Govt