ICC Women's World Cup 2022

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: England have got work to do facing phenomenal India, says Nasser Hussain

India are currently placed third in the points table having won two of their three matches.

Source: Twitter

Struggling to stay afloat in the tournament, defending champions England have "got a lot of work to do" when they take on "phenomenal" India in the "massive" ICC Women's World Cup league match on Wednesday, said former men's team skipper Nasser Hussain. England's chances to advance to the knockout stage hang in balance after the defending champions slumped to three defeats from as many outings in the marquee event.

"Played three and lost three, all close games, they've got a lot of work to do," Hussain said on ICC's Digital Daily following England's three wicket loss to South Africa on Monday. "They can have no complaints, they're not playing their best cricket. England have got India next and that game for both sides is massive. There are so many good teams in the tournament, but that's a massive game on Wednesday," he added.

India are currently placed third in the points table having won two of their three matches. The Mithali Raj-led side's latest victory was an impressive one as they thrashed the West Indies by 155 runs. Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) starred with the bat to lay the foundation of India's impressive win.

"India are playing well, batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana were phenomenal the other day, so there are no easy games," Hussain said. England's fielding woes have only compounded as the tournament progressed. In the match against South Africa, Heather Knight and Co were guilty of dropping three catches while also missing a stumping chance. "Fielding has been poor again," Hussain said.

"Laura Wolvaardt (of South Africa) is a world-class player, you can't give her one chance let alone two or three. I've seen them in practice the last couple of days, they've hit practice hard. But it is, for want of a better word, like a virus. They drop a catch early, it spreads through the team, they are nervy, they look nervy in the field," Hussaain said.

