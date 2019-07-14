close

England vs New Zealand

ICC World Cup 2019 final: All eyes on weather as England take on New Zealand

Cricket fans around the globe will get a first-time World Cup champion on Sunday (July 14) as long as the weather permits a full day's play.

Reuters Photo

The weather Gods have not been too kind through the course of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with several matches in the league stage being washed out. Even the first semi-final between India and New Zealand had to be pushed back to the reserve day due to incessant rain. With just one, but the most important, match left to be played in cricket's marquee tournament, all eyes are on the London sky.

The UK Met department has mostly pleasant news for cricket fans around the world and while it has predicted cloudy skies, adds that rainfall could only be in short bursts. The match is scheduled to begin from 10.30 am (British Standard Time) andf the Met office says there may be a short burst of rainfall two hours prior. The rain is highly unlikely to persist, giving ground staff at Lord's plenty of time to dry the venue for play. They may also not be needed once the match begins because the Met office does not see any subsequent rainfall in London for the remaining of the day. Cloudy conditions, however, will persist which could aid seam bowling here.

The temperature is likely to settle between 18 and 21 degree Celsius which could also make for very pleasant proceedings in the middle. There also could be winds at mild speeds.

