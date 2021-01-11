IND vs AUS 3rd Test: R Ashwin couldn't stand up straight this morning, wife reveals after Sydney heroics

India spinner R Ashwin on Monday drew immense praise for his grit as he along with Hanuma Vihari ensured India salvaged a draw in the third Test in Sydney. The leggie remained unbeaten on 39 from 128 deliveries, while his partner Vihari returned 23 not-out from 161 deliveries.

The duo surely stole the limelight, but what made Ashwin's knock more special was later revealed by the cricketer's wife Prithi Narayanan. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that Ashwin was unwell because of a back injury and had slept the night before in extreme pain, which made her very proud.

Doesn’t matter if you are bruised and battered, just hang in there and you will have an opportunity to fight another day!! Test cricket teaches you life!! #SydneyTest A big thanks to my team and well wishers. pic.twitter.com/nBk50tZMK4 — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 11, 2021

“The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoelaces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today,” Prithi Narayanan tweeted.

The man went to bed last night with a terrible back tweak and in unbelievable pain. He could not stand up straight when he woke up this morning. Could not bend down to tie his shoe laces. I am amazed at what @ashwinravi99 pulled off today. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

Ashwin was quick to react to his wife's tweet and in response, the cricketer thanked her for being with him through this journey.

Instant tears!! Thanks for being there with me through all this https://t.co/aauA4Bg7Dy — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 11, 2021

Ashwin batted for over two hours to save the match for India.

After the draw in Sydney, the four-match Test series is evenly poised at 1-1. All eyes will be on the fourth and final match, which is scheduled to begin from January 15, as Team India aim to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.