IND vs ENG 1st Test: 'Bazball Ripped India Apart,' Fans Go Crazy As Ben Stokes And Co Beat Rohit Sharma's Team In Hyderabad

Ollie Pope scored 196 in the second innings of England to help his team set to good target for India and Tom Hartley ripped the Indian batting lineup apart with the ball.

Jan 28, 2024
IND vs ENG 1st Test: 'Bazball Ripped India Apart,' Fans Go Crazy As Ben Stokes And Co Beat Rohit Sharma's Team In Hyderabad

Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley - two names which caused a lot of trouble to Rohit Sharma's Team India in the first Test against England in Hyderabad. First, India had it all under control but Pope went on to score 196 to save his team from trouble and then India were asked to chase, Hartley took six wickets to give Ben Stokes and co the perfect momentum to steal the contest from India's pocket. Fans on social media went berzerk after Stokes and co secured the victory in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

The day started as Pope and Rehan Ahmed came on the crease for the visitors to start the first session on day four. Jasprit Bumrah made the first breakthrough of the day as the Indian speedster removed Rehan Ahmed for 28 runs in the 83rd over. (Ollie Pope: All You Need To Know About England Batsman Who Dominated Indian Bowlers -In Pics)

 

Checkout the reactions here:

As the session continued, Pope and Tom Hartley stood still on the crease and kept batting to help England dominate the game.

However, in the 101st over, star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was successful in breaking the solid 80-run partnership of Pope-Hartley. Ashwin dismissed Hartley for 34 runs.

After the dismissal of Hartley, England struggled to make runs and the India bowling attack took the best chance of it. Ravindra Jadeja picked his first wicket on day four after removing Mark Wood for 0 runs in the 102nd over. The last wicket of the day came in the hands of Bumrah after he dismissed the dangerous Pope for 196 runs in the 103rd over to end England's second inning at 420 runs.

