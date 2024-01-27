ENG: 316-6 (77) | IND VS ENG Day 4, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Ollie Pope Key For England
India Vs England Day 4, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England Lead By 126 Runs At Day 3 Stumps.
Trending Photos
In the third day of the Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, England finshed with a lead of 126 runs with Ollie Pope scoring a century. On Day 2, India dominated proceedings, ending with a first-innings lead of 175 runs at 421/7 in 110 overs. K.L. Rahul scored 86, showing a blend of patience and aggression, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 81. Despite England's spinners facing difficulty in maintaining consistent line and length, India's batters capitalized on starts, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Hanuma Vihari making significant contributions. Rahul's dismissal at 86 marked the end of a crucial partnership with Jadeja. England now have four wickets in hand with Pope unbeaten on 148 runs.
Follow LIVE Updates Of India vs England 1st Test Day 4 from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 1st Test.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: First 300-Plus Score by a Visiting Team Since 2012
England's second innings, accumulating 316/6 in 77 overs, marked a historic moment as the first time a visiting team scored over 300 in a Test match second innings in India since Nagpur in 2012, indicating their improved performance.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Pope's Masterclass
Pope's innings of 148 not out, adorned with 17 boundaries, showcased his adaptability on a challenging pitch. His impeccable strokeplay against Indian spinners and resilience against a fiery Bumrah spell stole the spotlight.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Pope's Heroics Lead England's Fightback in India
In a stunning display of skill and determination, Ollie Pope, England's top-order batter and vice-captain, orchestrated a remarkable comeback with his fifth Test century, steering England to a lead of 126 runs.
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Pope's effort for England
Ollie Pope's counter-attacking century and a 112-run stand with Ben Foakes helped England claw back after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin's tremendous spells left visitors frustrated on the third day of the ongoing first Test match here at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: India's plan?
What will Team India eye on Day 4 of the first Test match between India and England? The Indian bowlers will look to get the remaining four wickets as soon as possible.
Stumps on Day 3 in Hyderabad
England reach 316/6 with a lead of 126 runs.
An exciting Day 4 awaits
Scorecard https://t.co/HGTxXf8b1E#TeamIndia #INDvENG @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/UqklfIiPKL
BCCI (@BCCI) January 27, 2024
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Can India take back control?
India were given a shocking reply with Ollie Pope's century in Hyderabad today as he scored 148 off 208 balls with 17 fours. Can India take the control of the contest back tomorrow?
England lead by 126 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG Day 3 1st Test: Bumrah's celebration
Watch the video of Jasprit Bumrah cleaning up Ben Duckett during the first Test between India and England. He celebrated wildy after the wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah Denied Wicket After Poor DRS Call By Rohit Sharma But Clean Bowled Ben Duckett In Next Over, Video Goes Viral - Watch
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Root on Pope's ton
"It is one of the better knocks I have seen in world cricket and I am so pleased for him. I am speechless. He also showed great mental strength," Root said for Pope's century.
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st: Hyderabad ready for day 4
The city of Hyderabad is ready for action as England prepare to put up a commanding total for India to chase. Day 3's last session was surely dominated by England but India were on top when the day began.
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3: Ashwin's brilliance
Watch the video of how Ravichandran Ashwin outsmarted England captain Ben Stokes in the link attached below.
WATCH: R Ashwin Outclasses England Captain Ben Stokes With Stunning Delivery During India vs England 1st Test
LIVE India vs England 1st Test: India's bowling analysis
Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin - both took two wickets each whereas Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket, each. Mohammed Siraj could not get a wicket as he only got 3 overs to bowl today.
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Scorecard after Day 3
England 246 & 316/6 (Ollie Pope 148*, Ben Duckett 47; Jasprit Bumrah 2-29) vs India 436 (Ravindra Jadeja 87, KL Rahul 86, Yashasvi Jaiswal 80; Joe Root 4-79).
Can India bounce back tomorrow with some great bowling effort and batting in counter-attack fashion?
LIVE India vs England Score: Crawley after Day 3
Zak Crawley: We're happy, unbelievable knock by Ollie. Few more runs in the morning it could be a tricky chase. (Talk before the start of the innings) Bat like the first innings, the batters did that really well, very pleased. (On getting out to Ashwin twice) He bowled a nice ball today, he's allowed to do that. nothing changes for me. We can learn a lot from Ollie. It was something we have grown up with (playing sweeps and reverse-sweeps), it's a nice way to put them off their lengths. We would have taken this for sure, another 45-50 runs, it could be a tricky chase for them, (On Rehan Ahmed) He's an amazing talent, he's very confident as well, hopefully he can get some runs in the morning.
LIVE India vs England Score: England's saviour
England were saved by Ollie Pope today who scored 148 off 208 balls on Day 3. R Ashwin took two wickets alongside Jadeja taking one wicket.
ENG: 316/6 (77 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG: Day 3 stumps
That's it for today, England lead by 126 runs at day 3 stumps of the first Test against India. Ollie Pope stays unbeaten on 148 for England, he will be key for tomorrow's day.
ENG: 316/6 (77 Overs)
LIVE India vs England Score: England lead by runs
England currently lead by runs with Rehan Ahmed and Ollie Pope in the middle at the moment. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah into the attack now.
ENG: 305/6 (75 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Pope close to 150
Ollie Pope is batting on 145 off 202 balls at the moments and he is carrying England to a respectable total.
ENG: 303/6 (73.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: England bounce back
England are very much back into this contest as Ollie Pope is batting on 137 off 195 balls with 16 boundaries so far.
ENG: 294/6 (71.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Gone!
Ben Foakes departs after scoring 34 off 82 balls and it is Axar Patel who takes his first wicket in this innings. England still in control with Pope batting on 126.
ENG: 281/6 (68.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: England lead by 80
England leading the contest by 80 runs at the moment. India desperate for a wicket at the moment with Jadeja and Patel in the attack.
ENG: 270/5 (66 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Axar brought in
Axar Patel brought into the attack for India now trying to find a wicket soon. Jadeja bowling from the other end.
ENG: 253/5 (63.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test: Pope completes ton
Ollie Pope completes his century and Ben Foakes alongside him is batting on 30 off 65 balls. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin attack the stumps for India now.
ENG: 245/5 (61 Overs)
LIVE India vs England 1st Score: Pope close to ton
Ollie Pope is on 92 off 138 balss with 10 boundaries so far. Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin brought into the attack now by India is search of wickets.
ENG: 225/5 (55.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test Score:
India eyeing Ollie Pope's wicket at the moment, he is batting on 83 off 129 balls with 9 boundaries. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja into the attack now for India.
ENG: 200/5 (52 Overs)
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: England Take Lead
In Jadeja's over, Ollie Pope outside-edges a fuller delivery towards backward point, Foakes nudges a leg-side delivery for a leg bye, Pope scores a single to short fine leg making the scores level, Foakes punches a quicker delivery to point, and Foakes defends with soft hands to a delivery with a hint of spin.
LIVE Score ENG 191/5 (49) CRR: 3.9
Day 3: 3rd Session - England lead by 1 run
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: India Lose Review
Axar bowls to Ollie Pope, who shimmies down to flick against the spin, misses, gets hit on the front pad outside the off-stump, Rohit has a shy at the keeper's end, no direct hit, and India reviews. The review confirms no bat on UltraEdge, and ball-tracking shows the impact well outside off, resulting in a wasted review by India.
LIVE Score ENG 188/5 (47) CRR: 4
Day 3: 3rd Session - England trail by 2 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: India Start With Axar
Axar's over sees Foakes capitalizing on an overpitched delivery, playing a stylish extra cover drive for a boundary, punching a trifle short delivery to cover, surviving an LBW appeal, pushing a fuller ball to the left of the bowler, and blocking a delivery with a silly point in place; Ollie Pope contributes with a single off a short-of-length ball.
LIVE Score ENG 181/5 (44.3) CRR: 4.07
Day 3: 3rd Session - England trail by 9 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Tea Break
In Jadeja's over, Foakes survives a half-hearted LBW appeal, defends a flighted delivery with soft hands, punches a short delivery to cover, drives but can't beat the fielder, and defends two more deliveries to the off-side; two slips and a short mid-off are in place.
LIVE Score 172/5 (42) CRR: 4.1
Day 3: Tea Break - England trail by 18 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: All Eyes On Pope
In Jadeja's over, Foakes faces a delivery that turns sharply, narrowly avoiding an edge, then drives to cover-point, pushes a short delivery to the off-side, Pope skews an inside edge for a single, experiences sharp turn and bounce past his outside edge, and finally, slices a drive behind point, with Siraj's effort saving a couple of runs.
LIVE Score ENG 171/5 (39.1) CRR: 4.36
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 20 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Stokes Departs
Ashwin dismisses Stokes with a brilliant delivery, tossed up on middle, gripping and turning past the outside edge, hitting the top of off-stump, despite Stokes playing a perfect defensive push; a potentially significant blow for England.
LIVE Score ENG 163/5 (36.5) CRR: 4.43
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 27 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Tight Over By Jadeja
In Jadeja's over, Ollie Pope faces deliveries including a drive unable to beat cover-point, a dab to short third man, a whipped single past square leg, a close attempt at a reverse sweep by Stokes, and a sweep by Pope for a single, concluding with a forward defensive stab to the off-side.
LIVE Score ENG 246 & 160/4 (36.1) CRR: 4.42
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 30 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Maiden Over By Ashwin
Ashwin bowls a variety of deliveries to Stokes, including a leg-stump line delivery turned to the on-side, an enticing delivery luring Stokes into a drive that falls short of backward point, a very full ball jammed out by Stokes, a well-defended big stride forward, and a beauty that turns past Stokes's outside edge with a stumping appeal, but the decision is not out after the third umpire reviews it.
LIVE Score ENG 157/4 (34) CRR: 4.62
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 33 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: England Scoring Quick Runs
In Jadeja's over, Ollie Pope faces a series of deliveries including a well-covered defensive shot to a ball with extra bounce, a chop to the off-side off an arm-ball, a defensive stride, a push to the left of cover, a clubbed shot for four through mid-wicket, and a defensive play to a delivery just outside off.
LIVE Score 154/4 (32) CRR: 4.81
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 36 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Bairstow Clean Bowled!!!
Bairstow is bowled by Jadeja for 10 as he misreads the arm-ball after a big-turning delivery, expecting it to spin away but it crashes into the off-stump; India gets another wicket with England still in the deficit.
LIVE Score ENG 140/4 (27.4) CRR: 5.06
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 50 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Drinks Break
Jadeja's over sees Bairstow blunting a delivery into the leg-side and a quick run, followed by Ollie Pope taking a single, attempting a reverse-sweep but getting beaten, defending off the back foot, and executing a well-placed reverse-sweep for four.
LIVE Score 131/3 (26) CRR: 5.04
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 59 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: India Attack With Siraj
Siraj's over includes Bairstow getting off the mark with a single, Bairstow driving one back to Siraj, a fullish ball spilled down leg, Ollie Pope flicking for a single, blunting a delivery into the leg-side, and another slanted one down leg; Siraj struggling with his line.
LIVE Score ENG 120/3 (23) CRR: 5.22
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 70 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Big Blow For England
Root is adjudged lbw to Bumrah, reviews the decision, but ball-tracking shows it's clipping the leg stump (umpire's call), resulting in Root's dismissal for 2; Bumrah continues his excellent spell.
LIVE Score ENG 117/3 (21) CRR: 5.57
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 73 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Clean Bowled!!!
Bumrah dismisses Duckett with a yorker at 142.4kph, celebrating energetically after missing an opportunity in the previous over; Duckett departs for 47.
LIVE Score 113/2 (18.5) CRR: 6
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 77 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Ashwin Start For Indi
Ashwin delivers a mix of deliveries, including a reverse-sweep by Ollie Pope for a single, a driven shot outside-edged to third man for two runs, a nudged single by Duckett, a defensive block, and an uppish clip through midwicket for another single; England's deficit is now below 100.
LIVE Score ENG 97/1 (17) CRR: 5.71
Day 3: 2nd Session - England trail by 93 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: England Bounce Back
Jadeja's over features Pope and Duckett capitalizing on short deliveries, working singles behind square on the on-side, and Duckett getting a boundary through byes; Pope concludes with another single wide of cover.
LIVE Score ENG 246 & 89/1 (15) CRR: 5.93
Day 3: Lunch Break - England trail by 101 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Big Appeal By India
In Ashwin's over, Duckett faces a variety of deliveries including a nicely tossed-up ball resulting in a thick inside edge, a defensive play, a shout for caught behind while attempting a reverse sweep, and a flatter, quicker delivery punched for a single; Ollie Pope contributes with singles off a tossed-up ball and a whip through mid-wicket.
LIVE Score ENG 80/1 (14) CRR: 5.71
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 110 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: England On Attack Again
Duckett experiments with the reverse sweep, managing to beat backward point for a single, followed by Ollie Pope executing a reverse sweep for a single, a well-placed drop into the gap for another single, a boundary off a full-toss, and a back-foot flick for one; Ashwin delivers a variety of deliveries in this over.
LIVE Score ENG 67/1 (12) CRR: 5.58
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 123 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: R Ashwin Strikes
Crawley is caught by Rohit at slip as Ashwin deceives him with a drifter from round the wicket, inducing an edge while Crawley leans forward expecting turn that doesn't materialize; Crawley departs for 31.
LIVE Score ENG 246 & 45/1 (9.2) CRR: 4.82
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 145 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: England On Counter Attack
Duckett showcases a powerful reverse sweep for four, followed by defensive play; Crawley responds with a single, a superb lofted six, and a lap sweep for two against Axar Patel.
LIVE Score ENG 246 & 42/0 (8.1) CRR: 5.14
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 148 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Axar Patel Into The Attack
Axar Patel introduces himself into the attack, delivering a mix of deliveries to Crawley and Duckett, including a slider for a single, a nudged single, a low-bouncing push to the on-side, a missed reverse sweep, and a defensive shot to the off-side.
LIVE Score ENG 20/0 (6) CRR: 3.33
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 170 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Ashwin From Other End
Ashwin delivers a mix of deliveries to Duckett and Crawley, including a defensive stride, an unsuccessful attempted sweep, a reverse sweep for four, a caught-behind appeal off Crawley's pads, and an inside edge for a single by Duckett.
LIVE Score ENG 11/0 (4) CRR: 2.75
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 179 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Jasprit Bumrah Starts With Maiden
Bumrah bowls a series of deliveries to Crawley, including a nip-backer and various lengths, resulting in no runs scored.
LIVE Score ENG 0/0 (1)
Day 3: 1st Session - England trail by 190 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: India All Out
Axar is bowled by Rehan Ahmed for 44 as a low-keeping legbreak deceives him, beating the inside edge and crashing into the middle-stump, leading to India being bowled out.
LIVE Score IND 436 (121) CRR: 3.6
Day 3: Innings Break - India lead by 190 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Bumrah Gone For Golden Duck
Bumrah is bowled by Root for a duck as the offbreak spins in from round the wicket, beating Bumrah's forward defense and crashing into the middle-stump; Root claims his fourth wicket.
LIVE Score IND 436/9 (119.4) CRR: 3.64
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 190 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Jadeja Out
Jadeja is given out lbw to Root, reviews the decision, but the on-field call stands as ball-tracking shows impact and wickets as umpire's call; Jadeja departs for 87, missing out on a century.
LIVE Score IND 436/8 (119.3) CRR: 3.65
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 190 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: No Plan From Root
Root bowls a series of deliveries to Axar, who employs forward blocks, defensive strokes, and a watchful defense, resulting in a maiden over.
LIVE Score IND 427/7 (118) CRR: 3.62
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 181 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Axar Patel Near Fifty
Mark Wood bowls a mix of short and slower deliveries to Axar and Jadeja; Axar defends with a hop, Jadeja pulls for a single, experiences a helmet hit, and ends the over with a defensive shot to mid-off.
LIVE Score IND 427/7 (116) CRR: 3.68
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 181 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Maiden Over By Root
In a spin-dominated over by Root, Axar faces a series of deliveries, stonewalling and defending, resulting in a maiden over.
LIVE Score IND 425/7 (114) CRR: 3.73
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 179 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Wood Start The Day
Mark Wood delivers a series of balls to Axar and Jadeja, resulting in various plays including wafting, missing glances, pushing to mid-off, and a quick single by Jadeja.
LIVE Score IND 423/7 (112) CRR: 3.78
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 177 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: India's Commanding Position for Day Three
With a first-innings lead of 175 runs and three wickets in hand, India, led by Jadeja and Axar Patel, aims to extend their dominance on Day Three, piling on the misery for England.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Bharat's Resilience and Fall
Batter Bharat showcased resilience after an iffy start, taking boundaries off Root and Rehan, but fell nine runs short of fifty, trapped lbw on the sweep.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Root's Dual Role
Joe Root, who didn’t bowl on the first day, played a dual role, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and leading England's bowling attack with mixed success against India's resilient batting.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Strategic Use of Short Balls
India strategically used short balls to counter Mark Wood's short spell, with Rahul taking three boundaries off him, demonstrating adaptability in their approach.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Dynamic Batting Styles on Display
Batsmen showcased diverse styles, with Rahul's graceful stroke play and Jadeja's aggressive approach, keeping the scoreboard ticking against England's bowling attack.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Missed Chances and Costly Drops
England faced setbacks as crucial chances were missed, including Ben Foakes dropping K.L. Rahul on nought, proving costly in a match where every opportunity matters.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Spinners' Struggle for England
England's spinners faced challenges with inconsistent line and length, failing to build pressure on the Indian batsmen, who capitalized on the opportunities presented.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Jadeja's Crucial Unbeaten Innings
Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 81 not out off 155 balls played a pivotal role, steering India to a comfortable lead and building a solid partnership with Axar Patel.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Rahul's Blend of Patience and Aggression
K.L. Rahul's innings of 86 off 123 balls displayed a perfect blend of patience and aggression, steering India towards a commanding position against England.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 3 Live: Dominant Batting Display by India
India's batters showcased brilliance on Day Two, amassing 421/7 with notable performances from K.L. Rahul (86) and Ravindra Jadeja (81*), securing a substantial lead.