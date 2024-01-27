ENG: 316-6 (77) | IND VS ENG Day 4, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Ollie Pope Key For England

In the third day of the Test match between India and England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, England finshed with a lead of 126 runs with Ollie Pope scoring a century. On Day 2, India dominated proceedings, ending with a first-innings lead of 175 runs at 421/7 in 110 overs. K.L. Rahul scored 86, showing a blend of patience and aggression, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed an unbeaten 81. Despite England's spinners facing difficulty in maintaining consistent line and length, India's batters capitalized on starts, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Hanuma Vihari making significant contributions. Rahul's dismissal at 86 marked the end of a crucial partnership with Jadeja. England now have four wickets in hand with Pope unbeaten on 148 runs.

Follow LIVE Updates Of India vs England 1st Test Day 4 from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 1st Test.