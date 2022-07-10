IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Former India cricketer makes BIG statement on Kohli

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has opened up on Virat Kohli's ongoing form in international cricket. This statement comes when the form of former skipper Virat Kohli across all formats has been a concern over a year and a half or so. However, players like Deepak Hooda have taken advantage of his absence in recent T20I games by playing an explosive brand of cricket. Hooda scored a quick-fire century against Ireland and an aggressive 33 in the first T20I against England. Other batters like Shreyas Iyer are also presenting a strong case to be a part of Indian middle-over over the last year.

"The way we saw Virat Kohli today, it seems someone is forcing him to go and hit, we have not seen this for 15 years. If someone is watching cricket for so many years and the success and greatness Virat has, if you have seen for 10-15 years, then it was shocking. I have never seen that in so many years," Jadeja said in the post-match show at Sony Sports Network.

"There is nothing wrong in playing aggressively, but if I show you the numbers, Virat Kohli has an average of 51 in this (T20Is) and he has a strike rate of around 137. Others might have a strike rate of 140-odd, but none of the others have an average of even 20 runs close to him," he added.