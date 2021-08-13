हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Disappointed with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, tweeple point fingers at Virat Kohli

Ajinkya Rahane is not the only one in the current playing XI, who are enduring a rough patch. As India's hero in Australia from the 2019 series Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli too are struggling for form. 

IND vs ENG: Disappointed with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, tweeple point fingers at Virat Kohli (Twitter/WisdenIndia)

Ajinkya Rahane's rough patch continued to horrify the India's middle-order batsman as he was removed on 1 by James Anderson on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday. The right-handed batsman failed to add any run to his overnight total was sent back to the hut on the first delivery he faced, edging the ball straight to England skipper Joe Root standing at slips. 

Rahane is not the only one in the current playing XI, who are enduring a rough patch. As India's hero in Australia from the 2019 series Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli too are struggling for form. 

Pujara was removed cheaply on 9 by Anderson on Day 1, while Kohli recovered good from his golden duck and managed to put 42 on the board. 

Soon after the dismissal of Rahane, the batsman along with Pujara started trending on Twitter, but what came as a surprise was many pointing fingers at the Indian skipper, who is currently on a two-year century drought. 

Here are a few reactions: 

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after scoring 37 was dismissed by Mark Wood and Ravindra Jadeja is currently playing in the middle. India have so far lost seven wickets and has put 336 on the scoreboard. 

