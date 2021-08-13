IND vs ENG: Disappointed with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, tweeple point fingers at Virat Kohli

Ajinkya Rahane's rough patch continued to horrify the India's middle-order batsman as he was removed on 1 by James Anderson on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday. The right-handed batsman failed to add any run to his overnight total was sent back to the hut on the first delivery he faced, edging the ball straight to England skipper Joe Root standing at slips.

Rahane is not the only one in the current playing XI, who are enduring a rough patch. As India's hero in Australia from the 2019 series Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli too are struggling for form.

Pujara was removed cheaply on 9 by Anderson on Day 1, while Kohli recovered good from his golden duck and managed to put 42 on the board.

Soon after the dismissal of Rahane, the batsman along with Pujara started trending on Twitter, but what came as a surprise was many pointing fingers at the Indian skipper, who is currently on a two-year century drought.

Here are a few reactions:

Kohli has scored the least number of runs for India in Tests since 2020. But he is conveniently left out of discussion when it comes to middle-order being out of form. Pujara, Kohli and Rahane are struggling. But Pujara and Rahane are the ones under pressure. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) August 13, 2021

Test record since 2020 Rahane - Matches: 13 | Runs: 541 | Avg: 25.76 Pujara - Matches: 13 | Runs: 552 | Avg: 25.09 Kohli - Matches: 10 | Runs: 387 | Avg: 24.18 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 13, 2021

When will Pujara and Rahane score again? AND when will Virat score a 100 again? — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) August 13, 2021

It's so crazy that only Rahane and Pujara needs to perform. Kohli getting free pass. Yes,he scored 42 runs but wasn't convincing enough. https://t.co/ih7uhhHtFk — Shubham (@Im_Shubham5) August 13, 2021

Indian cricket loves Pujara and Rahane. But this blowing hot & cold is starting to hurt any advantageous position the openers provide. Add to it Virat Kohli's uncertain form. A change is coming soon. You can just see it. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 13, 2021

Test batting averages of Indian batsmen Rahane, Pujara, Kohli and West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph since 1st January 2020. #Cricket 26.27 - Joseph (11 inns, 289 runs)

25.76 - Rahane (22 inns, 541 runs)

25.09 - Pujara (23 inns, 552 runs)

24.18 - Kohli (16 inns, 387 runs) — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) August 13, 2021

Not just Pujara and Rahane, even Kohli needs some big scores under his belt. Also, like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli among batting greats who does not have a century at Lord’s. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 12, 2021

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant after scoring 37 was dismissed by Mark Wood and Ravindra Jadeja is currently playing in the middle. India have so far lost seven wickets and has put 336 on the scoreboard.