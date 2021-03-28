IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya thanks Shikhar Dhawan after Ben Stokes dismissal, Delhi Capitals react

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

Hardik Pandya had an unforgettable moment on the pitch during the third and final ODI against England in Pune on Saturday, when he spilled a sitter, allowing Ben Stokes a luck reprive. However, the all-rounder breathed a great sigh of relief, as Stokes didn't inflict as much damage on the hosts like the previous encounter and was dismissed by T Natarajan on 35(39). 

Hardik Pandya thanks Shikhar Dhawan after Ben Stokes dismissal, Delhi Capitals react

Hardik Pandya had an unforgettable moment on the pitch during the third and final ODI against England in Pune on Saturday, when he spilled a sitter, allowing Ben Stokes a luck reprive. However, the all-rounder breathed a great sigh of relief, as Stokes didn't inflict as much damage on the hosts like the previous encounter and was dismissed by T Natarajan on 35(39).

The incident took place moments after Hardik spilled a sitter off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling, when Stokes was new at the crease. Stokes going after the bowler mistimed his shot as the ball went straight into the hands of Hardik, fielding at mid-off, but the latter failed to hold onto the ball. 

The moment left everyone in the Indian dugout as well in the field shell-shocked as bowling coach Bharat Arun, reserves Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj all had their hands on their heads. 

However, Stokes stay in the middle was soon cut short by T Natarajan as the star all-rounder smashed the ball straight towards Shikhar Dhawan at deep mid-wicket. As Dhawan rejoiced the moment with his signature celebration style, Hardik had a moment a relief. 

TV replays showed Hardik thanking Dhawan by joining his hands in respect and relief. Here is the video of the incident: 

Meanwhile, Dhawan's IPL franchise and previous edition's runners-up Delhi Capitals also was quick to react to the moment between the two. Here is what they have to say:

In response to India's 329, England got off to a dreadful start losing both the openers early in the innings. Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali are currently present at the crease as the visitors are batting at 164/5 in 25 overs.  

