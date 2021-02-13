हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

IND vs ENG: Moeen Ali leaves Virat Kohli stunned with a sharp turner; watch video

The 33-year-old scalped the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli on 0, making him the first spinner to achieve the feat. This was also the first time when the Indian skipper has been dismissed bowled in successive innings at home and it is also his 11th duck in Tests so far.  

Moeen Ali, who is playing his first Test since recovering from Covid-19, made a lasting impact in the first session of the second encounter between India and England in Chennai. The 33-year-old scalped the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli on 0, making him the first spinner to achieve the feat. This was also the first time when the Indian skipper has been dismissed bowled in successive innings at home.

The incident took place in the 22nd over of the first session when Ali forced Kohli to go for a cover drive after bowling a tossed-up delivery pitched slightly outside the off stick. However, the right-handed batsman failed to handle the spin as the ball went right through the gap between his pad and the bat, before kissing the bails. Following his dismissal, Kohli was left shocked as he looked straight towards his partner before taking the long walk back to the pavilion.  

This was Kohli's 11th duck in Test cricket. 

The day started with India winning the toss and electing to bat first. However, England seamer Olly Stone trapped Shubman Gill LBW in the second over of the day to provide the visitors with the early breakthrough. 

However, Rohit Sharma showed signs of returning to form as the Indian opener completed his half-century on Day 1 of the first innings in the second encounter, which is being played at the same venue. 

Batting at a strike-rate of 102.56, the Indian opener is playing on 80 from 78 deliveries, which include 13 fours and one six. He is currently joined by Ajinkya Rahane in the middle as the duo guided the hosts to 106/3 at Lunch on Day 1.  

