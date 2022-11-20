'Best in the world...', Virat Kohli's EPIC reaction to Suryakumar Yadav's century against New Zealand, Check here

Former India captain Virat Kohli was among the many fans left in awe of Suryakumar Yadav who smacked his second T20I century in the second T20I between India and New Zealand at Mount Manganui. The right-handed batter smashed the Kiwis bowling for 111 runs off just 51 balls remaining unbeaten. Kohli, who's not part of the Hardik Pandya-led Team India for the New Zealand series, praised his teammate's innings, calling it a 'video game innings.' Notably, Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat at number 3, which is Virat Kohli's batting position in the Men in Blue lineup.

The experiment to open the batting with Rishabh Pant didn't go to plan as he was dismissed for 6 off 13 balls. However, the Mumbai Indians batter came in and toyed with the Kiwis bowling attack to change the scenario of the match.

Checkout Kohli's reaction on Suryakumar Yadav's century below...

Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him. @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

Coming to the match, India won the contest by 65 runs to take 1-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series. Deepak Hooda picked up 3 wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 126 in 18.5 overs. Surya's century came off 49 balls that included 11 fours and 7 sixes. In the end he finished with 111 off 51 balls with a strike rate of 217.65. SKY's knock got India to commanding total to 191/6 at the end of 20 overs. Coming to New Zealand, Southee came in the last over to bowl the last ball and he picked up a hattrick, dismissing Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sunday off successive deliveries.