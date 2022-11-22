The third T20I between India and New Zealand, which was hampered by rain, ended in a tie via the DLS method on Tuesday at McClean Park, giving India a 1-0 victory over New Zealand in the three-match series. India, led by Hardik Pandya, defeated New Zealand in the second T20 international by 65 runs in Mount Maunganui after the first match between the two teams in Wellington was called off due to rain without a ball being bowled.

After New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first, Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) produced the sensational bowling performances and scalped four wickets four wickets each to bowl out Black Caps for 160 despite fighting half-centuries by Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips

Black Caps were in a comfortable position with Conway (59 off 49) and Phillips (54 off 33) going strong but as soon as that partnership was broken it was a procession as both Siraj and Arshdeep had excellent outings with the ball especially at death overs.

Chasing a par total, India were 75/4 in 9 overs with Hardik Pandya (30 not out off 18) and Deepak Hooda (9 not out off 9) when rain stopped play. According to DLS, 76 would have been the winning score after 9 overs but they were 75 -- the par score -- so that game ended in a tie.

Earlier, it was Arshdeep, who provided India with an early breakthrough, packing Finn Allen for 3 in the second over of the innings. Conway and Mark Chapman, who came in as Kane Williamson's replacement, steadied things before Siraj removed Chapman for 12, leaving 44-2 after 5.2 overs.

From there on, Conway and Phillips took their time and rebuilt the New Zealand innings. Conway looked in fine touch and crafted a fine innings, bringing up his half century in 39 balls while Phillips wasn't at his best but he belted some much-needed boundaries and massive sixes to give the hosts' innings a push.

With their respective fifties, Conway and Phillips stitched a crucial partnership of 86 runs for the third wicket. However, once Siraj ended the stand by removing Phillips in the 16th over, the Kiwis lost the wickets in quick succession.

Both Siraj and Arshdeep fired in tandem to lead India's comeback as New Zealand didn't get the momentum and suffered a collapse in the last few overs. From a well-placed at 130/2 in 15.4 overs, Kiwis managed to add only 30 runs and lost 8 wickets in the last 24 balls to get bowled out for 160 in 19.4 overs.

Brief score: New Zealand 160 all-out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59, Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37) vs India.