India missed out on the opportunity to claim the world record for winning consecutive matches in T20 cricket after facing a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Thursday. Team India fail to defend 212 runs in Delhi T20I. Pointing out the required changes in the playing XI, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has suggested that leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi should play the second T20I in place of a pacer.

"In that case, you can probably sit out a seamer and play the leg-spinner in Bishnoi and Hardik can be your third seamer. You will have two wrist-spinners as attacking options but if the ground is small and there is not much spin in the wicket, then you will probably see the same team," Gambhir said during the post-match show on Star Sports.

Indian pace attack was all over the place in the first T20I. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel picked one wicket each but failed to contain Proteas batsmen. Hardik Pandya bowled one over where he gave 18 runs while Kumar and Harshal bowled at an economy of over 10.

Gautam also feels that Deepak Hooda should have played the first T20I but as the Indian team mangement has gone with Dinesh Karthik as their lead finisher, they should continue with him.

"Now that you have played Dinesh Karthik, you will play him. I still feel you could have played Deepak Hooda, the form he was in and he is a youngster. But in the next matches, I don't think any changes are required to be done unless the wicket is extremely dry," Gambhir concluded.