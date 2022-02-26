IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 2nd T20I at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala from 7 PM IST February 26

After a convincing win in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, India will now look to keep the momentum going as usual, which is winning. The action now shifts to Himachal, Dharamshala for an important game as Sri Lanka need to win if they want to stay in the contest.

There is only one department where India will look to improve, fielding. Ishan Kishan's astonishing knock of 89 was a big statement by the youngster. While Shreyas Iyer showed why he was picked in the T20 squad as well in the first game.

Sri Lanka would be disappointed from their first game performance and they will be looking to start fresh in the second. With the series on the line, Sri Lanka need to win this one else they can also endup like the West Indies.

The Dasun Shanaka led side came from different conditions, they were playing in Australia before this and didn't get much settle into the Indian pitches conditions. Sri Lanka got carried away with an inexperienced batting lineup as the target of 200 in the first game was a bit too much for them. While Lanka's bowling attack did show some good signs at the start but Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and later Shreyas Iyer took them to the cleaners.

To sumup, Sri Lanka would be hoping to get a better performance in the second T20I and not let India dominate them in all departments.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Details

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Date & Time: February 26th, 7pm IST onwards

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Venkatesh Iyer (vc)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Jayawickrama, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: Venkatesh Iyer

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara